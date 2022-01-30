5 most profitable transfers in the history of Arsenal

Arsenal were once a massive club in the Premier League but over time their reputation has taken a hit. Especially after Arsene Wenger's retirement, the club has seen a good amount of downfall.

With the Gunners failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League lately, it has been damaging to them in several ways. Not playing in Europe combined with a lack of silverware has hampered their pulling power significantly in the past few years.

Arsenal have struggled in the last decade

Many of Arsenal's finest players have opted to leave the club because of their struggles to win trophies. Because of this, the North London club have never been able to fully maintain a squad with their best players.

That being said, the Gunners have capitalized decently on when the time has come to sell their players. Without further ado, let's take a look at their most profitable transfers so far.

Note: All values are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Emmanuel Adebayor

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - Premier League

Monaco and Arsenal have done quite some business together when it comes to transfers of footballers. One of them was Emmanuel Adebayor when he joined the Premier League club in 2006 for a fee of £9 million.

The Togolese striker took some time to settle but once he did, he turned out to be quite productive for the Gunners. In his four seasons with the London club, he scored 46 goals in 104 Premier League appearances. For his impressive performance in 2008, he was named the African Player of the Year.

Squawka Football @Squawka Emmanuel Adebayor is far from happy with his former club, Arsenal. Emmanuel Adebayor is far from happy with his former club, Arsenal. 😡 https://t.co/63H9sV1HZ7

Emmanuel Adebayor decided to join rivals Manchester City in 2009. The transfer fee cost £26.10 million, resulting in a profit of £17.10 million for the Gunners.

#4 Marc Overmars

Overmars Scores in the Premier League

Marc Overmars was a shrewd signing done under the management of Arsene Wenger. The Dutchman signed for Arsenal from Ajax in the summer of 1997 for a fee of £6.75 million.

Overmars received some criticism in his early days but Arsene Wenger played a major role in defending him. The Dutch winger time and again made important contributions in attack. In his 100 Premier League appearances, he contributed 44 goals for the Gunners.

Arsenal @Arsenal As it's his birthday...



We need to talk about Marc Overmars.



What a player As it's his birthday...We need to talk about Marc Overmars.What a player 🎈 As it's his birthday...We need to talk about Marc Overmars.What a player 🙌 https://t.co/1qqJTaANaK

In 2000, Barcelona expressed interest in Overmars and the Dutchman equally obliged. The transfer deal cost a fee of £26.37 million, making a profit of £19.62 million for Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav