5 most profitable transfers in Real Madrid's history

Real Madrid are known to sign world-class players more often than not. Being cash-rich and strong financially has allowed them to spend big in the transfer market.

With their history and success, they can attract top talent consistently. This is why it comes as no surprise that most young players dream of playing for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are one of the richest clubs in the world

Owing to their strong finances, Real Madrid do not sell their players at a low price. They are hard negotiators, and often earn good money for outgoing players

In the last decade specifically, the Spanish club made good profits by selling players. Without further ado, here is a look at the five transfers that have yielded the best income for Los Blancos.

#5 Gonzalo Higuain - £24.3 million

Gonzalo Higuain was lethal in front of goal while playing for Los Blancos

The Argentine striker was signed by Real Madrid from River Plate in the winter transfer window of 2007. The deal cost the Spanish club £10.8 million to bring Gonzalo Higuain to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With his calm and composed finishing abilities combined with his terrific positioning, he was an asset for Los Blancos. In his seven seasons with the club, Higuain scored 107 goals in 190 La Liga appearances. He was impressive, which made it surprising when he expressed his desire to leave in 2013.

His availability encouraged Napoli to go for his signature. The Italian club signed him for £35.1 million, helping Madrid make a profit of £24.30 million from Higuain's transfer.

#4 Mesut Ozil - £26.1 million

Mesut Ozil's playmaking at Madrid was second to none.

Not many playmakers can be as effortless and classy as Mesut Ozil was in his prime. The German midfielder was a delight to watch, especially during his time at Real Madrid.

He was signed from Werder Bremen for a fee of £16.2 million when Jose Mourinho was in charge of Madrid. With his silky touches, amazing footwork and brilliant creativity, Ozil was one of the club's most productive players. During his time at Madrid, he was thrice named the German Player of the Year.

He led the assists charts for three consecutive seasons in La Liga. Ozil decided to leave in 2013, and was signed by Arsenal for a fee of £42.3 million, helping Madrid make a profit of £26.1 million. To date, Ozil remains the most expensive German player of all time.

