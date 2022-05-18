5 most profitable youth academies in the world since 2015

Football has seen many promising youngsters grow into top-quality players over the years. Hence, over time, the importance of encouraging youth development has only increased amongst clubs all over the world.

Clubs previously relying on buying players from other clubs have too started emphasizing more on developing young players. After seeing how Barcelona's La Masia benefited from talent like Lionel Messi, it is only just if a club is instigated to promote more young footballers.

Clubs have made great revenue through their academy products

It is certainly not an easy job to successfully develop a player without the right setup. A lot of planning and tactful guidance is required to bring the best out of a young footballer.

Some teams have mastered the art of producing world-class talent time and again and in the process have made a good amount of money. Here, we take a look at the clubs who have profited the most from the sale of their academy players since 2015.

#5 Lyon: €270 million

KAA Gent v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema is doing a spectacular job at Real Madrid right now and has been doing it consistently for a long time now. It is worth noting that the Frenchman is a product of Lyon's youth academy.

Les Gones have time and again produced some wonderful players and continue to do so. The likes of Anthony Martial, Corentin Tolisso, Samuel Umtiti, Nabil Fekir and many others have graduated from Lyon's youth academy.

Lyon have made a profit of €270 million from the sale of their academy players since 2015. They made a stellar profit from the sale of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal in 2017 when the move helped them earn €55 million.

#4 Ajax: €283 million

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Ajax have time and again been the ideal platform for the growth of young players. Top foreign footballers like Luis Suarez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Toby Alderweireld and others played for the Dutch club in their younger days.

De Joden is heavily focused on the development of young players and is one of the foundations the club is built on. Ajax have produced some phenomenal talent in recent times. This includes the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, Sven Botman, Donny van de Beek and many others.

Tyler @LUFCTy 🏻 #lufc Ajax academy has produced some quality talents to be fair to them Ajax academy has produced some quality talents to be fair to them 👏🏻 #lufc https://t.co/qDF9J243hV

Since 2015, Ajax have made €283 million from the sale of their academy players. A good amount of it came through the transfer of De Ligt to Juventus in 2019, which generated a profit of €75 million.

#3 Monaco: €285 million

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

AS Monaco have more often than not been a selling club. Some top players have played for the French club but their basic model prioritizies on developing young players.

One of the best players to come through the ranks at Monaco is the great Thierry Henry. The club has continued to provide such great talent over the past few years.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



44 games

26 goals

15 assists



41 G/A in 44 games in his first full professional season. Generational. 17-year-old Kylian Mbappé for AS Monaco during the 2016/2017 season:44 games26 goals15 assists41 G/A in 44 games in his first full professional season. Generational. 17-year-old Kylian Mbappé for AS Monaco during the 2016/2017 season:✅44 games⚽️26 goals🅰️15 assists41 G/A in 44 games in his first full professional season. Generational. https://t.co/XmNNzUMcof

Since 2015, Monaco have made €285 million from the sale of their academy players. 63% of the sales contributions have come from the transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 which costed €180 million.

#2 Real Madrid: €330 million

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga

La Fabrica does not get the recognition La Masia gets, but it remains one of the best academies in the world. Although Real Madrid are known to sign top-quality players around the globe, they have produced some wonderful footballers through their academy.

Iker Casillas and Raul remain two of the biggest names to come through the ranks at Madrid. In the modern era, the likes of Juan Mata, Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, Achraf Hakimi and many others have graduated through La Fabrica.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Most profitable sales from La Fábrica:



1. Morata to Chelsea €70m

2. Hakimi to Inter €40m

3. Reguilón to Tottenham €30m

4. Llorente to Atlético €30m

5. Jese to PSG €25m



Amazing talents. Most profitable sales from La Fábrica:1. Morata to Chelsea €70m2. Hakimi to Inter €40m3. Reguilón to Tottenham €30m4. Llorente to Atlético €30m5. Jese to PSG €25mAmazing talents. 💰Most profitable sales from La Fábrica: 1. Morata to Chelsea €70m2. Hakimi to Inter €40m 3. Reguilón to Tottenham €30m4. Llorente to Atlético €30m 5. Jese to PSG €25mAmazing talents.🇪🇸🇲🇦 https://t.co/mGIbg98PAe

Real Madrid have made some good sales since 2015 involving their academy players. They have earned a revenue of €330 million through it, with Alvaro Morata giving the best profit when he was sold to Chelsea for €67 million in 2017.

#1 Benfica: €379 million

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

Benfica is one of the most decorated clubs in Portugal. With its amazing youth academy, the Portuguese club has never failed to disappoint when it comes to producing top-quality footballers.

Over time, top European clubs have rigorously kept a strong watch on Benfica's young players and gone ahead of signing them at a very early stage. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Ederson, Renato Sanches and many others have graduated through Benfica Campus.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Fabrizio Romano confirms that Darwin Nunez will exit this summer. Price is around 80m euros. Here are Benfica's top departures:



1. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, £114.5m)

2. Ruben Dias (Manchester City, £61.2m)

3. Ederson (Manchester City, £36m)

4. Witsel (Zenit, £36m) Fabrizio Romano confirms that Darwin Nunez will exit this summer. Price is around 80m euros. Here are Benfica's top departures:1. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, £114.5m)2. Ruben Dias (Manchester City, £61.2m)3. Ederson (Manchester City, £36m)4. Witsel (Zenit, £36m)

The Portuguese giants have made a profit of €379 million by selling their academy players since 2015. Their biggest profit came from the sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019, which costed €120 million. No club has made more revenue than Benfica from selling their academy players in the past seven years.

Edited by Aditya Singh