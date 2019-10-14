5 prolific attackers who have started the season explosively

Robert Lewandowski is leading the list of top attackers this season.

After a hectic transfer window, the new football season has come with a bang and clubs are wasting no time in showing us what they've got. So far, eight games have already been played in the Premier League and La Liga, seven in the Bundesliga and Serie A while nine have been played in Ligue 1.

With a lot of excitement and intensity, the campaign has kicked-off on a promising note across Europe's top five divisions and in the UEFA Champions League. While clubs continue to lock horns with one another in their quest for glory, an intense competition is also taking place among the attackers to be the best.

As we know, the battle to finish on top of the top scorers' chart is one thing that tops the mind of every attacker. As a result, these players have been showing us their credentials since the term began. While some household names, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to reach their normal standards, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has already hit double figures, with a host of other superstars coming behind him closely.

Without further ado, let's quickly take a look at five attackers who have begun the new season on a brilliant note in front of goal across all competitions:

#5 Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile is in a spectacular form at the moment.

SS Lazio superstar, Ciro Immobile is tearing the Serie A apart at the moment. The striker has been around for a while and he’s racked up plenty of goals like nobody’s business. This season though, he appears to be taking it by the scruff of its neck. He is currently the top scorer in Serie A, following another explosive start in the Italian top flight.

Immobile has played eight games for Lazio so far this season, with seven of those appearances coming in the Serie A and one in the UEFA Europa League. In those eight matches, the Italian has scored eight goals, seven in the league and one in Europe.

The 29-year-old has played 607 minutes for Lazio across all competitions this season. His is averaging a goal per game at the moment and has had 25 shots, 13 of which have been on target.

