5 PSG players who lack consistency

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have spent over a billion Euros to build the perfect squad since the running of the club was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has employed a hands-on approach to issues concerning the club, leaving no stone unturned.

However, since the takeover in 2011, PSG have not won their most-coveted trophy yet, coming closest in 2020. Domestically, they blow their opponents away most times, but they somehow falter in the Champions League despite having star players.

PSG players always disappoint on the biggest stage

PSG have assembled a squad of some of the biggest names and best players in Europe, but many of these players do not deliver consistently for them. Here is a list of five PSG players who lack consistency:

#5 Mauro Icardi

When Argentine striker Mauro Icardi joined PSG, it was assumed that the club had signed one of the most lethal finishers in world football. Icardi has the ability to finish in many different ways, as shown in his days at Inter before he moved to PSG.

The striker, however, has let his off-the-field problems find a way to hamper him from being consistent for PSG this season. Now 28 years of age, the former Argentine international scored three goals in his first six appearances this season, but has failed to find the net since then.

Icardi was one of the big names brought in by PSG to help them build the biggest team in Europe, but has fallen short of the set standards. The striker has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in recent seasons and the club may want to move him on based on his performance.

#4 Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG spent big on signing Julian Draxler ahead of the 2016-17 season from Wolfsburg, but may say they have not received the returns on their investment. Now 28, the German midfielder has failed to nail down a starting shirt at PSG in over five seasons at the club.

Draxler has lacked the consistency required to perform at the highest level for PSG and, as a result, he was hardly trusted by PSG managers. The German international has appeared 14 times this season, with two goals and as many assists to show for it.

Draxler needs to perform more consistently if he wants to remain at PSG, a huge ask given the array of stars ahead of him in the current pecking order.

