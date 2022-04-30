5 PSG players who have received the most assists from Neymar in Ligue 1

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. is likely to go down as one of the most talented footballers of the 21st century. The Brazilian has poise, panache and the skill to be the best player in the world on his day.

While he has not produced moments of quality in a PSG shirt in the Champions League, the Brazilian has performed well in Ligue 1. In fact, since joining in 2017, he has been the club's chief creator.

Neymar Jr. has been been the main man for PSG in Ligue 1 since 2017

Over the last five years, Neymar has scored 67 goals and provided 39 assists in 90 Ligue 1 appearances while winning the league on four occasions.

Although his goals have proved pivotal during this period, the former Barca man's eye for an assist and to create something out of nothing has been brilliant. There are some players that have benefitted from his creativity more than others.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have received the most assists from Neymar in Ligue 1 since 2017.

#5 Marquinhos - 2

PSG in action against Manchester City

Marquinhos is one of the most reliable players at PSG at the moment. The centre-back can play in multiple positions. He is also hugely influential in the attacking phase of the game from time to time.

In recent seasons, Marquinhos has had a knack for scoring goals by getting into the right positions during set-pieces. This bodes well for Neymar as the Brazilian is always on the same page and often finds his fellow countryman in the penalty area.

In doing so, Neymar has had a hand in two goals scored by Marquinhos in Ligue 1 since the latter joined the club. Although the figure may not be big, the Brazilian duo do a lot more to affect the game than find each other in the six-yard box.

#4 Julian Draxler - 2

Sevilla v PSG - Pre-Season Friendly

Julian Draxler, who joined PSG six months before Neymar, has often been used as an impact substitute by the French club over the last five years. His contributions have been key for the club as he has racked up 17 goals and 24 assists in 131 Ligue 1 appearances.

Draxler also has the creativity to find players between the lines and the ability to execute them. However, he has also been helped by his Brazilian teammate on occasion.

In total, the South American star has set up two goals for Draxler, which is more than 10 percent of his league goals for the club. Draxler and Neymar are often on the same wavelength and have a great understanding on the pitch.

#3 Angel Di Maria - 3

RB Leipzig v PSG - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Like Neymar, Angel Di Maria is one of the most technically-gifted players of his time. The left-footed magician has an incredible passing range and often spots his teammates in tight spaces as well as from long distances.

Over the last seven seasons, Di Maria has managed to score 55 goals and provide 74 assists in 194 Ligue 1 appearances.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet and has also come off the bench to have an impact. The Argentinian has Neymar to thank for a couple of his strikes as the Brazilian has assisted three of his goals.

#2 Edinson Cavani - 8

Celtic v PSG - UEFA Champions League

Although there were a few on-field arguments between the two, Neymar and Edinson Cavani were a deadly duo and played wonderfully together.

The Uruguayan international, who spent three seasons playing alongside the Brazilian at PSG, had an innate understanding of how to position himself in the penalty box. Between 2017-2020, Cavani bagged 50 Ligue 1 goals for the Parisians, with Neymar playing an active hand in eight of those strikes.

The pair could have perhaps combined for many more goals if they had fewer quarrels and focused on the betterment of the team rather than going for individual glory.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - 14

Manchester City v PSG: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most in-form strikes in Europe at the moment and the Frenchman has been in scintillating form in Ligue 1 this season. He recently bagged his 100th Ligue 1 strike for the Parisians in just 100 appearances.

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG



The moment when Neymar gave the Penalty to Mbappé in Le Classique The moment when Neymar gave the Penalty to Mbappé in Le Classique ❤️https://t.co/bhAAYjGBla

While Mbappe is brimming with confidence and deserves a lot of praise, he does owe a lot of his strikes to Neymar. The Brazilian shares an incredible bond with Mbappe and is always trying to find the speedy Frenchman.

In total, the South American star has contributed to14 of Mbappe's Ligue 1 goals, assisting him more than any other PSG player in the competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar