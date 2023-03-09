5 PSG players who underperformed against Bayern Munich | 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the second consecutive season after losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich in their Round-of-16 second-leg meeting. They were eliminated by Real Madrid at the same stage in the 2021-22 season.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scored in the second half at the Allianz Arena to propel Bayern Munich to a 2-0 victory on Wednesday night (8 March). The aggregate scoreline stood at 3-0 in favor of the Germans after an intense pair of bouts.

PSG enjoyed an energetic start to the contest in Germany, orchestrating their first attack after two minutes of play. Fabian Ruiz released Kylian Mbappe down the left flank, allowing the Frenchman to cut in before having a go at goal. Bayern Munich keeper Yann Sommer, however, made a comfortable save to keep his effort out.

The Bavarians lodged their first shot on target through Leon Goretzka in the 16th minute. The midfielder did well to get his shot away from the edge of the box, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was untroubled.

In the 25th minute, Lionel Messi dispatched a first-time shot after receiving the ball from Nuno Mendes. His effort caused a rumble inside the Bayern Munich box, with the German outfit putting bodies on the line to deny the Argentine. After a couple of efforts rebounded, Messi saw his third shot take a deflection and go straight to the keeper.

In the 38th minute, Vitinha had a gilt-edged opportunity to score for PSG, after Sommer made the wrong judgment call and was caught in the no man’s land. The midfielder aimed for the empty net but his effort was thwarted by a determined Matthijs de Ligt.

Having been outplayed in the first half, Bayern came out swinging in the second 45, eventually getting their goal in the 61st minute. A mistake from Marco Verratti allowed Goretzka to set Choupo-Moting up for a simple tap-in.

Three minutes later, Sergio Ramos went for Bayern Munich’s goal with a thumping header, drawing an acrobatic save from Sommer.

Bayern sealed the game in the 89th minute, with Gnabry finishing off a ruthless counter-attack with a smart shot from the left flank.

Here are five PSG players who underperformed in their Round-of-16 second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday:

#5 Lionel Messi

FC Bayern München v PSG: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

One of the most experienced players on the pitch, Lionel Messi had a challenging time against Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann smartly isolated the Argentine, ensuring he could not combine with his teammates. He was also body-checked time and time again over the course of the night, which broke his momentum.

The Barcelona legend ended the night with only one shot on target, attaining an xG or only 0.32. He misplaced three of the four attempted long balls, lost possession 19 times, and came out second-best in eight ground duels.

#4 Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Portuguese central midfielder Vitinha had a golden opportunity to give PSG the lead after dispossessing Sommer at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the traveling supporters, it simply was not meant to be. Instead of putting his foot through the ball, Vitinha went for placement with his shot, allowing De Ligt to deny him with an impeccable block.

Missed opportunity aside, Vitinha lost 10 of 16 duels, was dribbled past four times, misplaced two long balls, and lost possession 10 times.

#3 Achraf Hakimi

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Amid turmoil off the pitch, Achraf Hakimi returned to action for PSG, having recently recovered from a hamstring injury. Coach Christophe Galtier took a gamble placing him in the middle of such a feisty contest, and it is fair to say that it did not pay off. Hakimi was bested by the effervescent Alphonso Davies time and time again, with the Canadian often barging into PSG’s box at will.

Hakimi surrendered possession cheaply at times, losing it 20 times over the course of the game. He also lost six of 11 ground duels, misplaced all six of his attempted crosses, and was dribbled past thrice.

#2 Marco Verratti

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

The controller of PSG’s midfield, Marco Verratti, had a considerable role to play in Bayern Munich’s opening goal. Receiving a poor pass from El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Verratti failed to bring the ball under his control inside his own box. Thomas Muller and Goretzka closed him down to dispossess him before the latter played a simple pass for Choupo-Moting to score.

In addition to committing an irredeemable error, the Italy star lost 11 ground duels, lost possession 11 times, and was dribbled past a staggering eight times.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

One of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe, endured a night to forget at Bayern Munich. The PSG superstar was not allowed much space, which restricted his impact. The France ace only had one shot on target on the night and finished the game with an xG of 0.28.

The PSG no. 7 lost possession 12 times, misplaced two of three attempted crosses, lost all six of his duels, and failed to pull off any of his three dribbles. Mbappe completed only 14 passes in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg against Bayern Munich, attaining 77.8% accuracy.

