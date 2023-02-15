5 PSG players who underperformed against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie thanks to Kingsley Coman's strike in the 53rd minute.

PSG always looked likely to emerge second best given the way things were going in the first half. The Bavarians saw plenty of the ball and kept probing the attacking realms for an opening. They made several attempts at goal but couldn't find the back of the net in the first half.

Things kicked on in the same fashion until Coman scored the opener for Julian Nagelsmann's side eight minutes into the second half. Eric Choupo-Moting had the chance to add more cushion to the Bundesliga giants' lead but failed to capitalize.

Kylian Mbappe did find the back of the net for PSG inside the last 10 minutes of normal time but Nuno Mendes was ruled offside in the build-up and the goal was chalked off. Christophe Galtier's side did spring to life in the last quarter of the game but it proved to be too little too late.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five PSG players who underperformed against Bayern Munich.

#5 Carlos Soler

Carlos Soler was handed a rare Champions League start but failed to make the most of it. The 26-year-old turned in a rather ordinary performance. He did a decent job in attacking transitions but often let the game pass him by when Bayern Munich were on the charge.

The mood of the game changed drastically in PSG's favor once Soler was taken off to introduce Kylian Mbappe. The Spaniard has to step up his game or he is unlikely to get much of a look-in once PSG's go-to forwards regain full fitness.

#4 Marco Verratti

It wasn't so much that Marco Verratti delivered a poor performance, it was just that PSG need way more from the Italian maestro in games like these. He failed to create much of a note even though he was decent at winning the ball back.

Verratti was also the only PSG midfielder who seemed to be able to progress the ball but couldn't really get on it as much as his side would have wanted him to. He has been inconsistent in recent weeks and Galtier would have wanted his main man in midfield to take this game by the scruff of its neck.

Unfortunately, he failed to do so.

#3 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi had a pretty average outing. He did look sharp on occasion and embarked on a couple of his signature jinking runs but they all amounted to naught. Messi did try to drop deep early on in the game but couldn't get the quality of support he desired or deserved.

Messi also failed to create much inside the final third and that proved to be really costly for PSG in the end. He also failed to dispatch a lovely low cross from Mendes in the last five minutes of normal time.

Messi Media @LeoMessiMedia Messi dribbling like he is 20 again Messi dribbling like he is 20 again 🔥 https://t.co/fM6T8eYWNr

#2 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be on high alert throughout the first half as Bayern Munich dominated possession. While he did make a couple of really good saves. He produced a spectacular save to deny Choupo-Moting in the second half but PSG eventually lost due to one of his errors.

Donnarumma let the ball slide underneath him for Coman's winner for Bayern Munich. He is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in club football and should be doing better than that in crunch encounters.

#1 Neymar Jr.

Neymar was in great touch in the first half of the season. But since the World Cup break, he has been a shadow of his former self. The Brazilian icon has played within himself in recent weeks and last night was no exception.

He only showed signs of life after the introduction of Mbappe and was a pedestrian on the pitch for the majority of the game. The 31-year-old is one of the best attackers in the sport and should be doing much better in high-profile matches.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It's the first time in the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe era that this happens PSG have now lost THREE straight matchesIt's the first time in the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe era that this happens PSG have now lost THREE straight matches ❌It's the first time in the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe era that this happens 😬 https://t.co/Whd2j9Da8s

