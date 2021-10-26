5 PSG stars with the most Instagram followers 

Paris was already blessed with the Eiffel Tower, Palais du Louvre and other imperial attractions. Thanks to PSG they now also have football's precious gem Lionel Messi on display. In what was a very sentimental moment in Messi's life, the Barcelona star had to switch clubs and join PSG due to the Catalans' financial crisis.

Barcelona have many promising youngsters emerging from their academy and shining in the first team but the Messi-sized void can never be filled. However, the grass just turned greener on the other side as the Argentine maestro shifted outfits.

PSG gained almost seven million new followers on Instagram after his arrival was officially announced. The French club's profits burst off the roof as PSG sold 832,000 shirts in a period of 24 hours, generating a staggering $156 million.

PSG have some very popular Instagram sensations among their ranks

However, PSG were already stocked with some of the most popular stars of this generation. The likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, among others, have been the heartthrob of the French club both on and off the pitch.

PSG have added quite a few free agents to their squad this transfer window and they feel prepared to challenge for the Champions League title. The dynamic off the pitch has also changed drastically and having so many stars of great popularity is a challenge in any dressing room. So far, some of these superstars, who are big Instagram influencers have been coexisting well.

On that note, let's take a look at PSG's five most followed stars on Instagram:

#5 Angel Di Maria - 15.3 million

Angel Di Maria won the Copa America 2021 title with Argentina after a long wait

It's a fair deal to see that the first name on this list happens to be the longest serving PSG man of all five. The French capital adopted Angel Di Maria as one of their own and he has put his nightmarish spell with Manchester United behind him. The Argentine joined PSG back in 2015 and has been crucial to their success.

The winger has a healthy following of 15.3 million on Instagram and is a much-loved member of the PSG squad. Di Maria is often seen sharing pictures with his family on his Instagram profile. He is very close to his wife and daughters and posts pictures whenever he's spending quality time with them.

Messi Addict @istanwizkid Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal for Argentina against Brazil in the Copa America 100 days ago! Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal for Argentina against Brazil in the Copa America 100 days ago! https://t.co/sazscBZCPL

In his very first season, the Argentine star established himself as a reliable figure who could change the tide of the game. He provided 18 assists in his debut season with PSG and broke the record for most assists in Ligue 1. Di Maria was instrumental in PSG's 3-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-final and guided them to the final with one goal and two assists. Ultimately, he ended up on the losing side as Bayern Munich tasted continental glory in 2019-20.

#4 Sergio Ramos - 48.3 million

Sergio Ramos was a colossal defender and a solid leader for Real Madrid

In the last decade, one of the most crucial battles of the El Classico used to be Sergio Ramos versus Lionel Messi. It was vocal, it was physical, it was fiesty, they kept grudges and were never shy of flaunting it when they had the bragging rights.

Those two gentlemen in the same outfit? It was an impossible dream that many fantasized of. Fast forward to 2021 and the two legends left their beloved clubs to join PSG. God bless them, the fantasies of millions are set to be fulfilled.

B/R Football @brfootball This will be the first El Clásico since 2004 that won’t feature Lionel Messi or Sergio Ramos 😢 This will be the first El Clásico since 2004 that won’t feature Lionel Messi or Sergio Ramos 😢 https://t.co/lqopnZJBmd

Ramos boasts a following of 48.3 million on Instagram. He is extremely photogenic and uses the trait well while posing. He loves to flaunt his well toned muscular body on Instagram and is sometimes accompanied by his son to training sessions.

Following his high-profile transfer, the Spaniard has been a notable absentee from the PSG squad. Apparently, a calf injury has kept Ramos out of action for almost three months now. He is expected to join the squad for training from this week onwards.

