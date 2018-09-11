Ranking in the 5 best-attacking midfielders in the world right now

David Silva is an essential figure in the Manchester City dressing room.

Having a quality attacking midfielder on the team is a blessing which every football club needs. A striker bangs in goals but for him to function correctly, the role a central attacking midfielder becomes very crucial. Mostly these players are assigned with the Number 10 position on the field where they can distribute the balls in the opposition penalty box as they wish.

Generally, as an attacking midfielder, you require a good vision, excellent passing skills, long shot range, excellent dribbling skills, and an accurate distribution skills. Most often the opposing defence will sit back and restrict the attacking side to decidedly fewer chances, that is where the role of attacking midfielders becomes pivotal in penetrating the opposition defence. The Barcelona side under Pep Guardiola has seen some quality players in that position with the likes of Xavi and Iniesta repeatedly finding spaces and providing some killer assists for the strikers. Apart from that, it is one of the most fun roles to play because their defensive responsibility is limited compared to other midfield positions, which gives them the freedom to roam and be true playmakers.

There are a lot of such attacking players who have mesmerized us with their skills and flair. In respect to them, here is a look of the top 5 attacking midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba helped France win the World Cup in Russia.

Paul Pogba is an ideal midfielder with his physique, his passing ability, and long-range shots. But there is a difference in the way Pogba plays for the club and his country. In Russia, he bossed the midfield and provided some defensive breaking assists to the likes of Giroud, Griezmann, and Mbappe.

Despite all that, he looks like his own shadow while playing for Manchester United. Pogba's return to Manchester United hasn't gone as planned and it's deteriorating with every passing day. He has shown glimpses of what he can do but has been very inconsistent with his performances. Pogba is a bit too reluctant to play the defensive role and likes to move higher up the midfield whenever there is an opportunity.

