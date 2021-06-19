5 Real Madrid legends who had untimely departures from the club

The recent departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid has once again ignited debate about how the club treats their legendary players.

There has been criticism aimed at Real Madrid for the way the departures of greats like Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane were dealt with. Club captain Sergio Ramos' exit has now drawn mixed reactions as well.

One of the biggest clubs in world football, there is a feeling that Real Madrid could do more than just a press conference. Numerous big names at the club have left the club in a subdued manner.

We look at 5 such departures from Real Madrid that could have been handled better by the club.

#5 Pepe

Pepe left Real Madrid on a free transfer

Pepe's Real Madrid career did not lack controversy, but there is no denying that he was a key player for Los Blancos during his time there.

The centre-back joined Real Madrid from Porto for £27 million in 2007 and made his name as an aggressive defender who did not shy away from the physical aspects of the game. Pepe made 334 appearances in all competitions during his ten seasons with the club, and won three La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

His last season with Real Madrid was injury-riddled, and the defender was quietly released on a free transfer by the club. The 38-year old enjoyed a spell with Besiktas before returning to Porto. The veteran defender was one of the best players for the club in the season gone by. Pepe is part of the Portugal squad for UEFA Euro 2020.

#4 Zinedine Zidane (as Real Madrid manager)

Zinedine Zidane recently relinquished the Real Madrid manager role for the second time

One of the greatest players of all time, Zinedine Zidane proved to be a world-class manager as well during his two spells with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was appointed as Real Madrid boss in January 2016 after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League title victories during his first stint as manager of Los Blancos, as Real Madrid became the most feared club in Europe.

Zinedine Zidane:



"I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term." [AS]



😪 pic.twitter.com/eN4NJUEa79 — Goal (@goal) May 31, 2021

Zidane abruptly announced his departure after the third Champions League trophy win. However, he returned to the club in 2019, leading them to a La Liga title. The 48-year old departed Real Madrid for the second time this year, criticising the club for not placing enough trust in him.

