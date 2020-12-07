Real Madrid have made a stuttering start to the new season. Thankfully for them though, most of the other teams have suffered a major dip in form too. Barcelona are currently 12th on the table. Cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, however, are on top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane's side, however, have fared terribly in the UEFA Champions League and are likely to not make it past the group stage. They have looked like they need a bit of an overhaul in terms of personnel. But where will the funds come from? Of course, from selling the deadwood.

There are several players who are on the fringes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Real Madrid should offload as soon as possible.

5 Real Madrid players who have no future at the club

#5 Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic

It is not that difficult to understand the frustration of Real Madrid supporters when your team goes from players who would net about 30-40 goals in the league every season like its clockwork to ones who can't score even a third of that.

After impressing as a young striker for Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic had been linked with several European giants and you couldn't really fault Real Madrid for shelling out the big bucks to secure his services as a long-term solution to their striking problems.

Advertisement

However, Jovic just ended up becoming another problem, proving that he is nowhere close to being ready to be handed the responsibility of being Real Madrid's main goalscorer. He scored just two goals in the La Liga in his debut season.

Jovic doesn't look like he's cut for the job and it will do Real Madrid good to get rid of him as soon as possible in order to recoup a fair share of that €50 million they paid to rope him in.

Luka Jovic is being wasted at Real Madrid, would love to see him move in the winter transfer window. On the final goal I loved how his teammates were celebrating the goal before Jovic even took the shot pic.twitter.com/n6juZRKRl0 — FUT Stephen A (@FutStephenA) December 5, 2020

#4 Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz

Advertisement

It is quite surprising that Real Madrid was made to believe at some point that giving Mariano Diaz a second run at the Santiago Bernabeu was going to be beneficial. Diaz had left Real Madrid after a few dismal showings in 2017.

He went to Olympique Lyon and scored 21 goals from 48 appearances and Real Madrid picked up the phone and ordered him back for €21 million. He teases flashes of brilliance once in a blue moon and then fades.

Mariano Diaz does not have the quality or consistency to become Real Madrid's frontman. He is out of his depth and with three more years remaining in his contract, he could get Real Madrid some much-needed funds through his sale.

📝 [ABC] | Mariano Diaz will be out for 2 weeks as he suffers from a muscle injury in his left leg. #rmlive — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) December 5, 2020