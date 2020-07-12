5 Real Madrid players who could leave this transfer window

We look at 5 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

The likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been linked with a move away

Abhinav Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Isco and James have struggled for regular playing at Real Madrid this season

It is no secret that Real Madrid have an abundance of talent in every position. The club's youth-oriented transfer policy has seen them buy some of the most talented youngsters in the world over the last few years. However, with limited spots in the team, many tend to miss out regularly.

Some big names have struggled for regular playing time and could be on their way out this transfer window. Here, we look at:

5 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

#5 BRAHIM DIAZ

Brahim Diaz has barely featured this season

Brahim Diaz's move to Real Madrid has not panned out the way it was supposed to. Regarded as one of the brightest talents in the Manchester City academy, Diaz decided to run down his contract. This left City no choice but to sell him to Real Madrid with six months left in his contract for a fee of €17 million in 2019.

Diaz's career at Real Madrid has never truly taken off. The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, has found minutes hard to come by. Fellow youngsters Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo have been used more often than the Spain U21 international.

A good dribbler with sound technical abilities, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has found little use for Diaz's skills. The 20-year old has played a grand total of 20 games in all competitions for Los Blancos since his debut in 2019.

Advertisement

This season, the Spaniard has made eight appearances for the club, out of which only one has been a start. He has scored one goal. All in all, he has played 48 minutes in the league and Champions League this season.

As a result, Diaz has been persistently linked with a move away from the club. He was mentioned in a possible swap deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, although that seems to have died down. Real Betis have been mentioned as a possible destination.

#4 JAMES RODRIGUEZ

James Rodriguez looks set to leave this summer

Much was made of James Rodriguez's incredible World Cup in Brazil. The Colombian set the tournament on fire with his incredible performances, winning the top goalscorer gong at the tournament.

Real Madrid decided to pay €76 million to Monaco for his services, with Los Blancos' Galacticos policy in full flow yet again. The attacking midfielder had a good start to his Madrid career, playing in a deeper midfield role under manager Carlo Ancelotti. However, Zinedine Zidane's arrival changed things for the Colombian.

Zidane never seemed to be a huge fan of Rodriguez. Injuries played a major role as well. Rodriguez was an infrequent starter, and found himself on the bench more often than not. This resulted in him leaving on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez is very unhappy at Real Madrid, he's asked Zidane to stop calling him up for match-days because he doesn't play and he'd rather stay at home than travel with the team for no reason at all. Zidane's okay with that. [@EduAguirre7] pic.twitter.com/82oh21r8KW — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 7, 2020

While his time with the Bavarians was a successful one, the club did not want to make him a permanent signing. Rodriguez thus returned to Real Madrid last summer, where the 28-year old has found game time hard to come by.

The 28-year old has a year left in his contract, and Los Blancos would like to sell him this year. Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a move.

Also Read: Real Madrid transfer news: Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki set to reject Los Blancos

#3 LUKA JOVIC

Luka Jovic celebrates a goal for Real Madrid

Luka Jovic arrived last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €60 million. He was seen as the heir to Karim Benzema's throne.

That has not been the case so far. Jovic has played limited minutes and has looked a shadow of his Eintracht Frankfurt self. The Serbian has been plagued by off-the-field controversies as well, which has not pleased the Real Madrid hierarchy.

The striker's talent is not in question. However, questions have been raised about his temperament, while injuries have not been kind to him as well.

Jovic has failed to displace Benzema, who has arguably been Los Blancos' best player this season. Also, he has seemingly failed to convince Zidane that he has what it takes to follow Benzema's footsteps; as a result, Real Madrid are happy to let go of him.

This season, the 22-year old has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing an assist. Out of those 24 appearances, only eight have been starts.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Manchester United and Leicester City are all keeping an eye on him.

#2 ISCO

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Perennially linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu, it finally seems that Isco might leave the club this summer.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 for a fee of €30 million and has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for the club in all competitions since then. Technically gifted and creative, the attacking midfielder has had some very good moments with Los Blancos.

However, his importance has started to diminish at the club. Zidane seems to prefer a midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with young Federico Valverde as a backup option. The likes of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr. are preferred on the wings.

The 28-year old seems to have stagnated at Madrid and should look for a fresh start. He still has a lot to offer to any club he goes to, and multiple top clubs are said to keeping an eye on him.

Isco has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals. He has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

#1 GARETH BALE

Gareth Bale was set to leave the club last summer

The one guy Zinedine Zidane would like to see the back of. It is a shame that Gareth Bale's Real Madrid legacy will be tainted by his latter years at the club.

Bale moved to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of €100 million in 2013, a then world-record fee for a player.

The Welshman's impact during his early years at Real Madrid cannot be discounted. Physically strong, pacy, and direct, Bale was a nightmare for opposition defenders. He played a vital role in Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League triumphs, also scoring twice in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool. This was his fourth Champions League final win during his time with Los Blancos.

Zidane and Bale's relationship, however, has always been frictions. Zidane admitted wanting to sell him last summer, only for Bale to stay. The 30-year old's agent has stated that Bale intends to end his career with the club.

🤣 Started laughing after Zinedine Zidane made his final substitution



😴 Had a nice little nap on the bench



Gareth Bale’s shithousery at Real Madrid simply knows no bounds 😂 pic.twitter.com/32thiXjxcu — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 11, 2020

This season, he has made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He has been linked with a move back to Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Newcastle United. China has been mooted as a possible destination as well.

Also Read: Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to postpone Eduardo Camavinga deal as they eye Paul Pogba