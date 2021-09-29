5 Real Madrid players who underperformed against Sheriff Tiraspol | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

After beating Inter Milan by the narrowest of margins (1-0) in their 2021-22 Champions League opener, Real Madrid were humbled 2-1 by debutants Sheriff Tiraspol. The 13-time European champions were all over the place in the match and walked away with a sour defeat on Tuesday night.

The Moldovan outfit struck first in the first half with Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s header and went into the second half with a 1-0 lead. Karim Benzema restored parity for the hosts from the penalty spot but could not guide his team to a win. Sheriff’s Sebastien Thill pulled the visitors in front once again in the 89th minute, and Los Blancos were unable to come up with a reply.

As one might expect, most Real Madrid players were below par, but the ones on our list today were particularly abysmal. Here are the top-five underperformers in Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Sheriff FC on Tuesday night.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid’s final acquisition in the summer transfer window, Eduardo Camavinga, was given an important role in the middle of the park on Tuesday. He started the first half brightly but faded away as the match wore on. The teenager tried quite a few innovative passes and movements but could not trouble the Sheriff midfielders.

In the second half, he was primarily stationed around the Sheriff box, but hardly did anything of note. Sheriff midfielders expertly cut his passing lanes and often forced him to commit errors, which hindered Real’s progression. He was also the most fouled player in the first half, which seemed to take a toll on his confidence.

The 18-year-old is surely one of the finest talents in the world but might not be ready to become a Real Madrid regular just yet.

#4 Nacho Fernandez

Real Madrid graduate Nacho Fernandez is arguably one of the most committed players Real Madrid have at their disposal. The Spaniard is capable of playing in a host of different positions, practically providing cover for all defenders.

On Tuesday, he started on the right flank, subbing in for Dani Carvajal. Unfortunately, Sheriff could pick out the gaps in his gameplay and exploit the vulnerabilities expertly. Every time Nacho pushed forward, he left the right flank vulnerable. Thankfully, his teammates covered him well for the most part, but he was caught out painfully in the first half.

Nacho failed to track back in time to cut-out a crossfield pass to Sheriff left-back Cristiano. The full-back had acres of space and plenty of time to pick out Yakhshiboev inside the Real Madrid box, whose thumping header pulled Sheriff ahead. Nacho did not do enough to make amends for his sins and was ultimately taken off in the second half.

