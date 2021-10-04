5 Real Madrid players who underperformed against Espanyol | La Liga 2021-22

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid endured another disappointing result on Sunday afternoon, this time losing 2-1 to Espanyol in La Liga. After their thumping 6-1 win over Mallorca on the 23rd of September, many expected Real Madrid to ascend to the top of La Liga. The next 10 days have seen them drop four points in two La Liga games, forcing most Real Madrid supporters into disbelief.

On Sunday, Real Madrid's players were outdone by an energized Espanyol outfit who never looked nervous while taking the game to the mighty visitors. Espanyol struck in the first half through former Real Madrid man Raul de Tomas and later saw Aleix Vidal double their advantage.

Karim Benzema, the player of the match, pulled one back for Real Madrid, but even the Frenchman was unable to complete the turnaround.

Many Real Madrid players were below par in the 2-1 defeat, but the five we have noted below were beyond redemption. Now without further ado, let us get to it!

#5 Luka Modric

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric is one of the best in the world on his day. On Sunday, he was having one of his worst days in La Liga. The Croatian captain was fielded alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park. Without Casemiro acting as the anchor, Modric was often the most reserved player in Real Madrid's midfield.

Being overburdened with defensive responsibilities was not the only reason behind his disastrous outing at Espanyol. He also looked completely spent and in desperate need of rest. He failed to chase Espanyol players on the counters and could not put in the shift Real Madrid required when surging forward during attacks.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Passing Territories/Actions Zones: Modric was everywhere once again but the Croatian maestro looked a bit tired out there today. Vinicius provided good coverage in his own half. Passing Territories/Actions Zones: Modric was everywhere once again but the Croatian maestro looked a bit tired out there today. Vinicius provided good coverage in his own half. https://t.co/zJgw9oOaWC

The 36-year-old needs to take a week off to recharge his batteries or else Real Madrid are looking at a sequel to their horrendous, trophyless 2014-15 campaign.

#4 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Toni Kroos is arguably the best midfielder in La Liga. His performance on Sunday, however, did not do justice to his lofty standards. The German has been suffering from Pubis bone irritation since the start of the season and made his first La Liga appearance for Madrid since recovering. However, judging by the way he performed, we suspect he needed a longer rehabilitation period.

𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫 @BlancosZZi idc that Kroos has just come back from injury. Abysmal performance from him and Modric idc that Kroos has just come back from injury. Abysmal performance from him and Modric

Kroos maintained his passing accuracy at Espanyol but his deliveries, especially from inviting positions, were not satisfactory. His corners were also incredibly predictable and failed to trouble the goalkeeper. He was visibly fatigued in the second half and was immediately taken off after Espanyol’s second goal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far