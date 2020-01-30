5 realistic candidates who could lead the line for Argentina | Copa America 2020 Watch

Paulo Dybala

In the world of international football, teams do not have the luxury of selling surplus players and recruit players in positions which are lacking in depth. For example, Argentina is a national team that has world-class strikers but does not have the defence to complement its exceptional attack force.

The Albiceleste have an impressive frontline including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, and arguably the greatest footballer of all time in Lionel Messi. For a team filled with world-class attacking talent, it's a shame that their best defender is Nicolas Otamendi and the Argentine national team could very well face similar issues for the foreseeable future.

Despite having numerous world-class strikers at their disposal, the Argentine national team has heavily underperformed in recent major tournaments. The Albiceleste are probably the perfect example of the fact that no matter how much quality you have, it does not necessarily guarantee success.

Here, we take a look at five potential players who can lead the line for Argentina at the upcoming Copa America 2020.

Dario Benedetto

Currently plying his trade with Ligue 1 highfliers Olympique de Marseille who are currently 2nd in Ligue 1, Dario Benedetto is a complete striker with an eye for goal. He is a poacher by style but also knows a thing or two about playing as a winger or second striker to use his excellent technical skills and helps his team in the build-up play.

Marseille forked out €14 million for the Argentine forward when he signed from Boca Juniors last summer, and it's safe to say it was a shrewd piece of business.

Having scored 7 goals in his first 18 Ligue 1 appearances, Benedetto has finally made his way into one of Europe's top 5 leagues for the first time in his career, and at the age of 29, he still has some time on his side.

Although he has only 5 international caps to his name till now, he could very well add a few more in years to come.

