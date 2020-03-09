5 Realistic replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is inching closer to an Arsenal exit following failed contractual talks

Arsenal hit-man Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is reportedly on his way out of the Emirates Stadium following failed contractual talks between the Gabonese’s agent and the club’s hierarchy. The Gunners currently sit 9th on the Premier League table with an almost impossible chance to achieve Champions League football for next season. Aubameyang, who will turn 31 in June, is desperate to play in Europe before the end of his prime years.

The Arsenal captain is one of the Premier League’s most lethal strikers, having won the Golden Boot last season and currently topping the leaderboard alongside Jamie Vardy with 17 strikes. Aubameyang has been Mikel Arteta’s go-to goalscorer and losing him in the summer could have some serious consequences for Arsenal in attack.

Arteta will have to turn towards the transfer market in the summer but the club’s budget constraints, lack of European action and diminishing appeal could prove major hindrances in landing any superstar replacement for Aubameyang.

Therefore, in this section, we will take a look at five realistic alternatives for Arsenal to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with next season.

#5. Jonathan David

Jonathan David has 26 goal contributions in 27 Belgian Pro League appearances

Canadian sensation Jonathan David has attracted significant interest from some of the top European clubs after his sensational numbers with Belgian top-flight club Gent. The 20-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists in 27 domestic league appearances whilst also finding the net five times in the Europa League this campaign.

The Arsenal hierarchy have reportedly been scouting the youngster throughout the season and look set to bring him to the Emirates in a deal worth just £17.5 million. The Gunners, however, will have to ward off interest from Bayern Munich who have recently entered the race and look to lure the striker with the help of his national compatriot Alphonso Davies.

Jonathan David is an extremely fluid player who can operate as an attacking midfielder, a second striker or an out-and-out centre forward. He has been lauded for his remarkable speed, technique, strength and footballing intelligence, all of which he possesses even at such a young age.

Primed to make the Canadian national team in no time having already featured for the North American nation at youth levels, David’s immense potential and raw talent could blossom under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

With the likes of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock already touted to be future superstars at the club, the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup top-scorer could be a welcome addition to this new-look Arsenal side.

