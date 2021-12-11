5 realistic signings for Newcastle United in January 

Newcastle United have the richest owners in the world but also have the worst squad in the Premier League. The timing of their Saudi takeover was unfortunate in this regard because it came after the summer transfer window.

A lot of memes were made linking every big footballer to the club but the reality is that Newcastle United need to make the January window count. Otherwise, currently bottom and six points from safety, they face the very real threat of relegation.

Although they have a lot of money to spend, it is very unrealistic to think that any big player would fancy a relegation. They must target players from clubs that are in similar league positions to them. Another option is fringe players from big clubs. Keeping all that in mind, let's see five realistic signings for Newcastle United.

Players that Newcastle United can target in the January transfer window

#5 Nat Phillips

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Newcastle United have conceded 30 goals in 14 league games so it's pretty clear they need to improve their defense. Nat Phillips was instrumental in Liverpool achieving Champions League qualification but this season he's barely played with everyone back fit.

However Phillips put up an excellent display in Liverpool's recent win over AC and showed potential suitors his worth. Still only 24, Phillips still has his best years ahead of him. A loan deal could be on the cards if Newcastle United are unable to convince Liverpool to sell him.

#4 Borna Sosa

VfL Bochum v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Previously a transfer target for Leeds United, Borna Sosa is another player that Newcastle United must look at. The Croatian left back plays for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, who, like Newcastle, are in a relegation battle themselves. Hence the prospect of Premier League football and higher wages could be lucrative for him.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 👤 Name: Borna Sosa

🇭🇷 Country: Croatia

⚽ Club: Stuttgart

📝 Age: 23

🥅 Position: LB



𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣:



🅰️ Assists - 12

🔐 Key passes pg- 2.2

🤤 Dribbles pg - 1.1

🎯 Cross accuracy - 24.1%

The Dinamo Zagreb academy graduate is an excellent creative force, falling in the 99th percentile for assists from left back and 96th percentile for shot creating actions. In the distant future, some big club is going to come for Sosa and hence Newcastle United must move for him this winter.

The Dinamo Zagreb academy graduate is an excellent creative force, falling in the 99th percentile for assists from left back and 96th percentile for shot creating actions. In the distant future, some big club is going to come for Sosa and hence Newcastle United must move for him this winter.

#3 Ben Brereton Diaz

Chile v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe likes playing a 4-4-2 system. This requires two solid forwards, a problem area for the club. Although Callum Wilson is quite good and does the bulk of the goalscoring by himself, he needs support.

This is where Ben Brereton Diaz could come in. Arguably the standout forward in the Championship this season, the Blackburn man is almost certainly coming up to the Premier League next summer. The 22 year old already has 18 goal contributions this season and is definitely ready for the next step. Brereton can de deployed as a second striker or the out and out No.9 in the 4-4-2 system.

#2 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been quite outspoken about Arsenal not letting him leave, nor playing him, so a January move seems likely. The versatile Englishman considers himself to be a midfielder primarily but he does really well as a right back too.

Young and determined to prove himself, Maitland-Niles could add some much needed steel to the Newcastle United midfield alongside fellow Hale End graduate Joe Willock. He was alright in his last loan spell at West Brom but under an able manager like Howe and a newfound desire to prove himself, he can really prosper.

#1 Anthony Martial

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The most high profile but least realistic name on the list, Newcastle will be salivating at the prospect of signing Anthony Martial. However, it could happen. Martial's agent has confirmed that he will leave United in January.

Now the thing is, with bigger clubs saving money for the likes of Vlahovic and Haaland in the summer, the Frenchman will almost certainly have to take a step down. Newcastle United, with their financial might, could swoop in here.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews : “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. https://t.co/R4e5C8T96T

The once Golden Boy winner has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford but 87 goal contributions in 174 games is still decent for someone who has rarely had a consistent run of games. Still capable of moments of magic, a deal could work wonders for both Martial and Newcastle.

