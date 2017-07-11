5 reasons why Arsenal should prioritise the Europa League

Next season we'll be witnessing the unique sight of Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League, here's why they should prioritise the tournament.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 20:36 IST

This is the first time Arsene Wenger has finished outside the Premier League top 4

Next season the mighty Arsenal will be playing in the 2nd tier of European football, the Europa League. The Emirates will not be welcoming the best of Europe this year, instead, lesser known sides from all corners of the continent will enjoy the trip of a lifetime to North London.

For Arsenal, they must embrace the competition and accept their diminished status in Europe now. Circumstance will not only force Arsène Wenger to take the tournament seriously, it’ll force him to prioritise the competition.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal should prioritise the Europa League.

#5 A chance to prove themselves

Right now, everybody is pointing their fingers at Arsène Wenger’s team and having a laugh. Last year, they failed to finish in the top 4 and failed to tie down their two best players to new contracts. On top of that, there are several other players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere whose futures are not clear either. Nobody respects Arsenal on the pitch anymore, neither do they respect how the club runs from an operational standpoint. Everything is haywire, but this could be the season where they turn that all around.

For the first time in a long time, the Gunners have got two key signings done and dusted before the last month of the transfer window. The purchases of Sead Kolašinac and Alexandre Lacazette represent the hope of change, hope that Arsène Wenger has changed his ways in the transfer market, leading to big money signings. Smashing their club transfer record gives Arsenal the platform to show the world what they can truly do.

The Europa League is where the 2nd tier of big clubs play, the teams that aren’t elite but are fighting for such a status. With new signings and their backs up against the wall, the Europa League offers the Gunners the perfect chance to prove themselves not only to the rest of Europe but also to their own fans.