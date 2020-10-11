5 reasons why Barcelona should sell Lionel Messi in January

So the transfer window is now behind us but we're still a little hungover from all the drama that unfolded this summer. Despite several high-profile transfers worked out to the satisfaction of all parties involved, the biggest transfer saga of the summer, involving Messi and Barcelona, was one that did not pan out that way.

Lionel Messi cooked up a storm when he faxed and intimated the Barcelona board of his intention to leave the club. Messi had already been pretty vocal about his discontentment with how the Barcelona top brass had been handling things. However, Barcelona were helped by a clause in Messi's contract that would only let him leave the club next summer.

Now, with reports of a second wage cut doing the rounds and Manchester City flexing their financial muscle and announcing that they can afford Messi, the rumours are back. But maybe it won't be a bad thing for Barcelona.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Barcelona should sell Lionel Messi.

#5 Selling Messi will help reduce their wage bill

Barcelona pay a lot of money in wages

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time and that's just not debatable anymore. That he is a cut above the rest is something he has proved time and again. As such, Messi obviously earns a whole lot more than the rest of his teammates.

Messi does not want to compromise in terms of money and he currently earns around £1 million a week. Barcelona are in their worst financial state in a long time and there has been no real improvement on the pitch to show for it. All their big money signings from recent years haven't really worked out.

There are several high-earners at the club and Lionel Messi is the biggest one. Also, Barcelona are reportedly planning another wage cut owing to the Covid pandemic and therefore it is clear that they are in a state of bother, financially speaking.

As such, letting Lionel Messi would be a huge relief as he earns about four million in a month in just wages. That's a lot of money to be saved.

Barcelona have just seen their debt double.

Manchester City are debt-free and self-sustaining.

Guess which ownership model the FFP rules targets?#MCFChttps://t.co/CgMfUKYpR2 — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) October 7, 2020

#4 The need for Barcelona to focus on building a team

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

For far too long now, Barcelona have been heavily reliant on Lionel Messi. Over the past ten years or so, the focus has been on building the team around Messi. As a result, when Lionel Messi doesn't perform, it becomes nearly impossible for Barcelona to eke out results.

This has taken much away from the focus that should have been directed towards other players and youngsters. A player's worth was measured on how well he could play around Messi. A team such as Barcelona should not be reduced to that. That is why they have suffered lately.

There has been too much focus on Messi up until now. They need to gather their bearings and turn their attention towards building a new side. They have no shortage of talent and it is time to move on to the next generation of players.

OFFICIAL: Barcelona's Ansu Fati is named La Liga Player of the Month for September ✨ pic.twitter.com/73jGrK8WoR — Goal (@goal) October 10, 2020

