Premier League Power Rankings: October 2020

We've had quite an entertaining start to the new Premier League campaign. There has been an incredible amount of goals scored and no shortage of action-packed peak Premier League action.

We have also had several standout performers. Some of the newcomers have settled down with ease and got their teams ticking from the get-go while some of the old dogs don't seem to be willing to concede a yard either.

It's been a tricky start for many and some Premier League giants have struggled to find their form in this new season so far. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Premier League Power Rankings for the month of October.

#10 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was linked with an exit over the course of the summer transfer window owing to how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had taken over the goalscoring duties entirely. But the new season has started off on a promising note for Alexandre Lacazette.

And the Frenchman has grabbed the opportunity by the scruff of its neck. Lacazette has scored three goals for Arsenal in three games so far in the Premier League. He averages a goal every 79 minutes currently.

Mikel Arteta has got a promising project in the works and if he can get both Lacazette and Aubameyang firing on all cylinders, then the Gunners will be a tough team to handle for their adversaries.

#9 Callum Wilson

One of the former Bournemouth players who have had to seek greener pastures after the Cherries suffered relegation, Callum Wilson seems to be hell bent on making the most out of his new opportunity.

Wilson secured a switch to Tyneside and it looks like he could be the one that finally settles Newcastle United's goalscoring woes. Callum Wilson has, thus far, scored four goals from four games and has also notched up an assist to go with it.

He has become the first Newcastle player to score as many as four goals in his first four Premier League appearances for the club since Les Ferdinand in 1995-96. Steve Bruce will be hoping that Callum Wilson can kick on in the same vein and keep finding the net for the Toons.

#8 Mateusz Klich

Kevin de Bruyne's former teammate at Wolfsburg, Mateusz Klich, is a welcome addition to the Premier League's set of exemplary midfielders. It's not easy to earn Marcelo Bielsa's praise but Klich has garnered that and more.

Klich has been at the centre of Leeds United's promising and entertaining start to their Premier League campaign. The midfielder who is adored by Bielsa for his workrate and tenacity has scored two goals and assisted one from midfield and looks like he's always belonged among the elite.

