5 reasons why Barcelona could stage a comeback against PSG | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona make the short trip to France on Tuesday to face a do-or-die clash against PSG in the second leg of their 2020-21 Champions League Round of 16 tie.

After getting battered 4-1 at the Camp Nou a few weeks ago, Barcelona are left to pull off a massive comeback in the second leg.

The Blaugrana haven't exited the competition in the last 16 since 2007, but things are looking really bad for them this time around. It's no secret that Barcelona are no longer the force in Europe they once used to be, as they have had some terrible results in the competition since their last triumph in 2015.

Nevertheless, let's have a look at five reasons why Barcelona are still in with a chance and could turn the tables on PSG in the second leg:

#5 Barcelona have done it before

Barcelona beat PSG 6-1 to wipe out a 4-0 first-leg deficit in their 2017 Champions League clash.

Barcelona know a thing or two about staging a 'remontada', having done so memorably against PSG themselves in 2017.

Carrying a massive 4-0 deficit from the first leg, the Blaugrana seemed to be heading to their earliest exit from the Champions League in over a decade.

4 Years Ago Today:



Barcelona completed one of the greatest ever comebacks against PSG.



⚽️ 03’ Suarez

⚽️ 40’ Kurzawa (OG)

⚽️ 50’ Messi (pen)

⚽️ 62’ Cavani

⚽️ 88’ Neymar

⚽️ 91’ Neymar (pen)

⚽️ 95’ Roberto



Can they produce another comeback on Wednesday?

However, the likes of Messi and co. had other plans, netting six times in the return leg at the Camp Nou to wipe out the Ligue 1 side's formidable advantage.

No side has ever progressed after losing a Champions League game by three goals at home. But Barcelona are the only side in competition history to overcome a four-goal deficit.

Perhaps, lightning could strike once again, this time at the Parc des Princes.

#4 PSG's penchant of imploding in big games

PSG have blown up big leads before in the Champions League.

That spectacular capitulation at the Camp Nou wasn't the first time PSG bottled a significant first-leg advantage. They've done it before and have done it after that too.

Back in 2013, PSG stunned Chelsea 3-1 in Paris. But a 2-0 loss in the second leg at Stamford Bridge knocked them out on away goals. However, the loss to Manchester United, just a year after their infamous 6-1 loss to Barcelona, was certainly more painful.

On that occasion, PSG beat the Red Devils 2-0 at home and looked all set to progress into the last 8. But a late penalty from Marcus Rashford spoiled their plans, as the Premier League side won 3-1 in the return leg.

No lead is seemingly ever safe for PSG.

