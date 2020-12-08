5 reasons why Barcelona will struggle against Juventus | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The Lionel Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry will be reignited even if just for one night when Barcelona take on Juventus at the Camp Nou tonight. It is a much-awaited reunion between two of the greatest players of this generation and it will be a treat for fans and neutrals alike.

Barcelona and Juventus will be battling for the top spot in the group. The Catalans only need to avoid too heavy a defeat to see their supremacy in Group G remain intact. Barcelona had registered a 2-0 win over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in the reverse fixture and Ronald Koeman will be hoping that his side can replicate that form at home.

However, it won't be easy as they're going up against a Juventus side that seems to be slowly steadying itself. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Barcelona are set to struggle against Juventus.

#5 Andrea Pirlo says Juventus have nothing to lose

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Barcelona, Andrea Pirlo has affirmed that his side is going to play openly and that they have nothing to lose. Pirlo admits that it's going to be a tough game and that they will suffer in parts but it sounds a lot like Juventus are going to take a no-holds-barred approach at the Camp Nou.

Pirlo said,

“Yes, we have to believe it. It will be a difficult match and in part, we must suffer. We know we will get opportunities and must exploit them.

We should just play openly; we have nothing to lose. Knowing the mistakes in the first leg, but also the good things we have done. We are calm and convinced that anything can happen.”

Barcelona have struggled against quality opposition this season so far and if Juventus do play like they have nothing to lose, they can expect to take something away from the game.

⚠️ Andrea Pirlo is the first ever coach to remain unbeaten in his first 10 games in Serie A...



[Opta] pic.twitter.com/Va6OrzNKRO — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) December 5, 2020

#4 Barcelona's injury woes

Gerard Pique

The injuries keep mounting for Barcelona and Ronald Koeman has every reason to be worried as his side looks to stamp their superiority in Group G. Barcelona are without several key players.

Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and now Ousmane Dembele are all sidelined and the last thing Ronald Koeman would want is another injury. Samuel Umtiti remains a doubt for this one as well.

Sure, Ronald Koeman will field his strongest side but he will not push it if he believes he is risking another one of his top players.

OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm that Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s defeat to Cadiz pic.twitter.com/Lc1D9Jk5DH — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2020