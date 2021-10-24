5 reasons why Barcelona will struggle against Real Madrid tonight

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first edition of the 2021-22 season's El Clasico tonight.

Ronald Koeman and his players are under immense pressure as they go up against their bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou tonight. Despite suffering some disappointing results prior to the international break, Barcelona can overtake Real Madrid in the La Liga table with a win on Sunday.

The post-Lionel Messi era has begun on a rather shaky note for the Catalans. They have struggled to dominate games and their weaknesses were exposed in the early stages of the new season. Back-to-back wins against Valencia and Dynamo Kiev in their most recent outings will have boosted their confidence.

However, Real Madrid are a wholly different proposition. They've had their share of troubles too, falling to defeats against Sheriff Tiraspol and Espanyol heading into the latest international break. But they produced a dominant display over Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, beating them 5-0.

Real Madrid have looked way more solid than Barcelona this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Barcelona will struggle against Real Madrid in El Clasico tonight.

#5 Barcelona attackers haven't been clinical

Ronald Koeman criticized his players for not being clinical in the game against Dynamo Kiev. The Barcelona manager believes his team should have won the game by three or four goals. In his post-match interview, Koeman said:

“This keeps us alive in the Champions League and anything is still possible thanks to this win, but we needed to finish the game off better than we’ve managed to.

“A game like this should have finished three or four-nil. When you have strikers who don’t possess the real quality, you can’t demand great finishing from them. But we do have top strikers and it’s their job to finish off matches like this one.”

Luuk De Jong, who was signed on loan from Sevilla on deadline day, has come under a lot of criticism. He has scored one goal in seven appearances across all competitions so far. Memphis Depay has been a bit inconsistent with his finishing and there's too much being asked of 18-year-old Ansu Fati.

They will have their work cut out against the Real Madrid defence and if they don't put away their chances tonight, they will suffer.

#4 Barcelona's poor recent record against Real Madrid

Barcelona have won just one of their last four El Clasicos. Real Madrid have won three. Los Blancos won both league meetings between the two sides in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid have also been victorious in all of their last three meetings with the Catalans and will fancy their chances going into this one. Barcelona have struggled against their bitter rivals even in the presence of Lionel Messi.

They are much weaker this term than they were last season and there's a good chance that Real Madrid might run riot at the Camp Nou tonight.

