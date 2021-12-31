5 reasons why Bayern Munich will win the Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are a force to be reckoned with in European football and are an absolutely dominant outfit in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians have won the Bundesliga title 30 times (a league record), with nine of them coming on the spin since the 2012-13 campaign.

This season, they took one step forward towards another title as they were crowned the Herbstmeister, or winter champions in December.

Their attack has been their biggest strength in recent years and they regularly rank among the top-scoring sides across Europe's top five leagues at the end of each season.

As the reigning champions finish 2021 at the top of the league standings with a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, here we take a look at five reasons why Bayern Munich will go on to win the Bundesliga 2021-22.

#5 Bayern Munich's impressive record against potential title challengers

Bayern Munich have lost just twice in the Bundesliga this season

While it is important to be consistent throughout the season and consistently secure wins against small sides, for a title-challenging team, it is crucial to step up against the big sides.

Bayern Munich have shown composure and determination to do just that this season. They have not lost to other Bundesliga sides in the top-five so far. Their only loss to a team in the upper half of the table was a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in October.

They have performed well against their direct title rivals and the comeback win against Borussia Dortmund was one of their best performances of the season. It was their sixth successive league victory in Der Klassiker.

Some of their biggest wins this season have come against RB Leipzig (4-1 in September) and Bayer Leverkusen (5-1 in October). They avoid dropping points in key fixtures which helps them keep a healthy lead at the top.

#4 Bayern Munich have never surrendered a nine-point lead after the winter break

Bayern Munich managed to be the Winter Champions for the 25th time in Bundesliga history

Bayern Munich have been the Bundesliga winter champions 25 times so far, more than any other side in the German top-flight. Of their nine consecutive title-winning campaigns, they had failed to be at the top of the standings during the winter break only twice, in 2018 and 2019.

Out of the 25 times they have managed to be crowned the autumn champions, they have not relinquished the lead at the top 21 times—an astonishing 84% success rate.

While being at the top of the standings at the halfway mark of the campaign is no guarantee of success, it will be difficult for any team to earn points at the same rate as the strongest team in the league.

