5 reasons why Chelsea should target Patrik Schick

With Chelsea in the market for a striker, Patrik Schick could be one the Champions League winners should look to target this summer.

They have been linked with a host of other big strikers, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski. But there has been little progress in that regard. But Schick could be a more achievable target for Chelsea as they seek to bolster their attack this summer.

Patrik Schick could be a perfect match for Chelsea

Patrik Schick made a grand entrance at Euro 2020, scoring the goal of the tournament against Scotland in the Czech Republic's first group match.

He was the joint top-scorer in the tournament, scoring five goals and helping the Czechs reach the quarter-finals. He proved to be a serious threat in the opponent's penalty area and was one of the top strikers in the tournament.

With Chelsea in dire need of a striker to lead the line, Patrik Schick could prove to be an intriguing option for the Blues. On that note, here are five reasons why Chelsea should target the Czech Republic marksman this summer:

#5 Patrik Schick would be a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku

Erling Haaland is a top Chelsea target.

Chelsea have been targeting both Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku throughout this summer.

Haaland, who is currently at Borussia Dortmund, has been Chelsea's number one transfer target in the transfer window. Chelsea want to get him now, as a release clause of €75 million in his contract is set to be triggered in the summer of 2022, which would attract a host of other top clubs for his signature.

However, Dortmund's asking price of £150 million, and no pressure from the player to leave this summer has made it difficult for Chelsea to progress in their pursuit of Haaland.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were ready to make a stunning bid of £110 million for Romelu Lukaku, and were ready to pay him an impressive £8.5 million per season in wages. However, the 28-year-old politely declined the offer, and is unwilling to cut short his spell with the Nerazzurri.

Inter are demanding at least €120 million (£102.5m) from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy. The Champions League holders are in the market for a new leading striker and have identified Erling Haaland as their top target. pic.twitter.com/phkPQLWoJV — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 24, 2021

In comparison to Lukaku or Haaland, Patrik Schick would be a much cheaper alternative for Chelsea. Although he is not as prolific as the duo, Schick is still pretty much capable of leading the line for any big club.

Schick's performances at the Euros have attracted interest from many clubs, and with an asking price of just €40 million, Chelsea could do well to snap him up instead of pursuing other expensive options.

#4 Patrik Schick is a multi-dimensional player

Patrik Schick at Euro 2020

While Patrik Schick generally plays in a no. 9 role, he can also play in out wide and has the experience of playing there, when he partnered Edin Dzeko upfront at AS Roma. His pace allows him to go past defenders in wider areas, while his physical presence also benefits him, allowing him to attack the back post during set-pieces.

Chelsea do not have a strong forward who can hold the ball upfront, after Olivier Giroud's departure. So Patrik Schick could address that issue. Apart from running behind defenders, Schick can control the ball in attack and create space for midfielders and wing-backs to run in behind.

His versatility could prove to be a great addition for Thomas Tuchel's side. as it would provide them with considerable depth in the striking department.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav