5 reasons why Chelsea will lose to Newcastle United today 

Newcastle United will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games in the Premier League as they take on Chelsea on Saturday.

The Magpies have been one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this season and have been one of the most consistent ones as well. They have plenty of momentum and are currently third in the table and will look to keep it that way over the World Cup break.

A win against Chelsea would secure their spot at third in the table over the next month and a half. Newcastle United harbor hopes of qualifying for Europe'e elite competition, the Champions League, this time and look capable of achieving that goal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have endured a tough time post the honeymoon period with new manager Graham Potter. They are likely to come up short against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Chelsea will lose to Newcastle United today.

#5 Newcastle United's current form

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games. They also beat Crystal Palace in midweek, albeit on penalties. Eddie Howe's men have been an extremely difficult side to break down this term and have also earned respectable results against thye big sides so far.

Newcastle United settled for a 3-3 draw against Manchester City. They were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool but managed to hold a resurgent Manchester United side to a goalless stalemate. They have since beaten Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Southampton.

On current form, it looks like Newcastle United are going to take some stopping and a haphazard Chelsea unit doesn't look capable of forcing them to a half.

#4 Chelsea are winless in last four Premier League games

In stark contrast to Newcastle United's form, Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League matches. They were held to draws by Brentford and Manchester United before losing successive games to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal.

Chelsea also suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup in midweek. The Blues have been all over the place and Graham Potter's inability to stick to a tactical setup has stopped the side from getting some wind in their sails.

Their confidence has to be at an all-time low as they prepare to take on Newcastle United.

#3 Newcastle United have the best defensive record in the league

Newcastle United have been one of the most efficient units in the Premier League in a defensive sense. They have two solid centre-backs in Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn have done a commendable job down the flanks.

Newcastle United have shipped in just 11 goals in the Premier League in 14 matches. That is the best defensive record in the league. Arsenal have let in only 11 goals as well, but they have played a match less than the Magpies.

Chelsea have the worst attacking record among the Premier League's current top nine sides in the table.

#2 Chelsea's injury problems

Chelsea have an injury-stricken squad and are far from full strength as they prepare for the game against Newcastle United. Kepa Arizzabalaga, who has been in good form this season, continues to be sidelined with a foot injury.

N'Golo Kante is being missed in midfield as he continues to recover from a thigh injury. Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence has eaten into Chelsea's attacking impetus.

Jorginho is a doubt for this one with a foot injury while Carney Chukwuemeka is another absentee. Suffice to say, Potter has to make do with the players who are available against a formidable Newcastle United unit.

#1 The Trippier-Almiron combination on the right flank

Miguel Almiron has been a man on a mission this season. While the work rate and tenacity has always been there, the quality of his final product has been found to be lacking in the past. But that's not the case anymore as Almiron has been in prolific goalscoring form of late.

The Paraguay international has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances. Part of the reason why the attacker has come good this season is Kieran Trippier's presence behind him.

Trippier is one of the most in-form full-backs in the Premier League right now. He is an intelligent player blessed with great technical qualities. The Englishman has also shown plenty of character and is a leader on the pitch.

Trippier's presence has enabled Almiron to play with a lot more freedom in attack and that has worked out spectacularly for Newcastle United so far.

