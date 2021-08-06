5 reasons why clubs should be wary of signing Lionel Messi

The football world is still reeling from Barcelona's announcement that Lionel Messi will not be re-signing with the club this summer. The Catalan giants put out a statement last night which explained that they will not be able to afford to sign the Argentine due to the sanctions placed on them by La Liga.

The league required Barcelona to show profits of €200 million in order to sign Lionel Messi. However, the Blaugrana have been unable to sell players this summer and are now unable to sign the forward, despite both parties agreeing upon a new deal.

This means Lionel Messi is now free to join a new club this summer, with PSG and Manchester City reportedly leading the race for the Argentine's signature. It remains to be seen where the forward will end up this summer, in a move which is sure to change the landscape of football.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

However, signing a player of Lionel Messi's caliber does come with risks, and clubs should be wary of what they could be getting into by signing the Argentinian superstar. Here's why:

#1 Only a few clubs will be able to afford Lionel Messi's contract

Lionel Messi (right) with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Prior to Barcelona's announcement, Lionel Messi had agreed upon a 50 per cent pay cut to return to the club. However, now that sentiment's out the window, the Argentine has no obligation to accept lesser wages.

Messi was reportedly on a €515,00 per week contract at Barcelona, which also included massive added bonuses. The Argentine has every right to demand a similar contract from the new club he decides to sign with this summer.

Given the spending power of the likes of PSG and Manchester City, the two clubs should be able to accept any demand that Messi puts on the table. However, in doing so, they would jeopardize their financial flexibility. They will have to sell players down the line in order to be able to strengthen their squads in the future.

Signing Lionel Messi on such a large contract would put any club in danger of ending up in the situation that Barcelona are currently in.

Lionel Messi and PSG have begun negotiations over a potential move, according to @mohamedbouhafsi pic.twitter.com/KaVywV6kiF — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2021

#2 Lionel Messi is in the twilight of his career

Even if a team does manage to sign Lionel Messi this summer, they run the risk of only being able to get one or two good seasons out of the Argentine.

The 34-year old is reaching the end of his legendary career. Although no one doubts his ability, there will be question marks over how much longer he will be able to play at the highest of levels.

During the early part of the 2020-21 season, many thought that Lionel Messi was showing signs of a decline due to his underwhelming performances for Barcelona. However, the Argentine proved his doubters wrong by winning the golden boot in both La Liga and in the 2020 Copa America.

A club cannot expect the Argentine to be able to produce the same kind of performances he used to at Barcelona previously, even though he would massively improve any team that he joins.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra