5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Juventus for Manchester City

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have reached the end of the road in Turin.

Over the last few days, there have been a lot of rumours linking the Portuguese with a move away from the Allianz Stadium, with Manchester City reported to be well-placed to secure his signature.

🔹 Man City want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for free

🔹 Juventus asking for around €25m

🔹 Ronaldo keen to leave Juventus before deadline

🔹 No other club in position to make the move @DiMarzio has the latest from Italy on Cristiano Ronaldo's futurepic.twitter.com/vJH4cywe1E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 26, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's stint in Turin didn't turn out as he would have hoped for. The attacker was signed with the expectation that he would lead the Bianconeri to Champions League glory, which has eluded them for more than two decades. Despite proving his worth with a lot of incredible performances in the tournament, he fell short in his quest, as Juventus failed to assemble a great team around him.

With less than a year left on his contract with the Serie A giants, Ronaldo is already thinking about his next destination. It now seems he might be joining Manchester City.

Juventus had a meeting with Jorge Mendes today about Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 #CR7



Tense situation. There’s still NO official bid on the table from Man City - Mendes is talking directly with the club. Juventus have no intention to let Ronaldo leave on a free. They want €28/30m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

On that note, here are five reasons why the Cityzens could be the perfect option for him:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo will have more support around him

Cristiano Ronaldo was isolated upfront on several occasions last season.

It was obvious last season that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't getting enough support at Juventus.

The attacker played his part by contributing an impressive tally of 36 goals and four assists across competitions. But he was let down by the failure of his teammates to step up on many occasions, especially when in terms of creating chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo was let down by his Juventus team-mates tonight, there’s no explanation for their poor performance. He’s 35, time is running out. pic.twitter.com/Fq6dRId7iE — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 7, 2020

At Manchester City, though, the Portuguese would be surrounded by world-class players in every area. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish running riot from behind, Ronaldo would get plenty of goalscoring chances, something he hasn't always had at Juventus.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo will have a better chance of winning trophies

Manchester City have been winning trophies with ease in recent years.

Juventus and Manchester City are both big clubs, but they are treading contrasting paths at the moment. The Bianconeri have failed to make any statement in Europe over the last few years, and they fell even further by losing their dominance in Serie A last season.

However, Manchester City have gone from strength to strength over the last few years. The Cityzens claimed three Premier League titles, four Carling Cups and one FA Cup amid other honours in the last four seasons. They even took it a step further by making it to their first Champions League final, which they lost to Chelsea.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has won a lot of trophies in his career, considering his winning mentality, he'll surely love to add a few more to his burgeoning cabinet. Manchester City would make that easy for him, as they're the most dominant team in English football and perhaps in Europe right now.

