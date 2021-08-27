5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is a good move

In a spectacular turn of events in the last 24 hours, Manchester United managed to snatch Cristiano Ronaldo from the jaws of cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Several transfer specialists reported that the Cityzens were close to completing a deal for the United legend. However, things unravelled rather quickly following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pre-match press conference.

The Norwegian had dropped a bombshell:

"If he ever wants to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here."

Since then, Fabrizio Romano reported that City were out of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo, and Manchester United were the frontrunners. In the last few hours, Manchester United released a statement welcoming the Portuguese back to the club after 12 long years.

🔴 CR7 makes his return to @ManUtd 🔴



👕 196 appearances

⚽️ 84 goals

🅰️ 34 assists

👟 1 Golden Boot

🤩 2 Player of the Season

🏆 3 #PL titles



Welcome back, @Cristiano! 👋 pic.twitter.com/VfLtn8Q3tv — Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2021

On that note, here's a look at five reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is a good move for both player and club.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Manchester United

Manchester United lost in a penalty shootout against Villarreal in the 2020-21 Europa League final.

Manchester United have arguably been the biggest club in the history of English football. But they have failed to win the coveted Premier League and Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have now assembled a team that can square off against the biggest names in European football. However, till Ronaldo's arrival, the Red Devils lacked the finishing touch, most recently losing out to Villarreal in the 2020-21 Europa League final.

While Manchester United has many players who can create goals, they do not have a solid 20-goals-a-season striker. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho around him, Cristiano Ronaldo could comfortably accomplish that.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, where he played a total of 196 Premier League games. He accomplished a few things with the Red Devils...



⚽️ 84 goals

🎯 34 assists

🤯 132-28-26 W-L-D

👟 PL Golden Boot (2007-08)

👑 3x PL champion

🏆 10 trophies pic.twitter.com/1tCG7aU5WB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2021

The 36-year-old also brings with him the mentality of a world-beater, and will likely spur everyone in the squad to elevate their games to a higher level. Very evidently, the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could take inspiration from Ronaldo.

Manchester United have also struggled to close out matches against 'lesser' teams, as witnessed in their 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend. Ronaldo is the type of forward who can consistently find the back of the net in such tight matches.

#4 A move to Manchester City would have stained Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering Manchester United legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Manchester United legend.

While social media was rife with rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester City, most Manchester United fans were in utter shock.

A generation of Manchester United faithful grew up watching the lethal attacking partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney tear up opposition defences. A move to United's direct rivals and noisy neighbours would surely have left a terrible taste in the mouth.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had even received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd when he faced off against his former club in the all-whites of Real Madrid.

Not surprised that @Cristiano is returning to United after speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson. When I interviewed him, his respect & admiration for ‘The Boss’ was off the charts. He’s been like a second father to him, especially since the sad early death of Cristiano’s dad. pic.twitter.com/K433eVLW35 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo considers Sir Alex Ferguson to be his footballing father. It would've been hard to imagine Sir Alex giving his blessings to the Portuguese for a move to United's cross-town arch-rivals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav