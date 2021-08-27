5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should not join Manchester City 

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored switch from Juventus to Manchester City is one of the most high-profile transfers that could take place in the ongoing summer window. The Portuguese ace is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever footballers and this potential move has got everyone talking.

However, it was more than just a few eyebrows raised for Manchester United fans. The feeling of one of your most renowned players plying their trade for your cross-town rivals is of pure dismay and the Red Devils' faithful fear it may become a reality.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City - a good match?

The Champions League is the only missing silverware from Manchester City's trophy cabinet, and the quest for this has led them to Cristiano Ronaldo. Being a five-time Champions League winner, the former Real Madrid man definitely has the pedigree to lead Manchester City to their maiden European title.

The burning desire to add more accolades coupled with playing under Pep Guardiola might tempt him to return to Manchester, albeit for the blue side.

Apart from his winning mentality, Cristiano Ronaldo would bring with him his enormous fan base, which in turn would result in exorbitant shirt sales and other financial benefits.

The move seems like a matter of when, rather than if. Especially since Ronaldo wants to leave, Juventus are open to selling him and Manchester City need a world-class forward.

Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely decided to LEAVE Juventus and he asked the club to be sold. ❌⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JCcAwaYX9U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

However, being a global phenomenon and after having won it all in a career that has spanned over nearly two decades, should Cristiano Ronaldo really join Manchester City?

Here, we take a look at five reasons why he shouldn't go ahead with the switch to the blue half of Manchester:

#5 Sir Alex Fergusion's fury

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured here with Sir Alex Ferguson at an award deremony

Sir Alex Ferguson was quick to recognize Cristiano Ronaldo's talent and played a major role in bringing him to Old Trafford. Not only did Ferguson sign Ronaldo at a young age, he took the Portuguese forward under his wing and helped him improve in more ways than one.

On several occasions in the past, Ronaldo himself has likened his old manager to a father-figure and has thanked Ferguson for the role played by the manager in his development.

Over the years, there have been a few instances where United players have joined Manchester City, including Andy Cole, Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez. All these players had fall-outs with Ferguson before they joined Manchester City.

Ronaldo still maintains a good relationship with him, well up until now at least. However, joining Manchester City now might seriously hamper their relationship and he might risk falling out with his father-figure in football.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo should try to experience a new league

Ronaldo with the Premier League title

With Cristiano Ronaldo's imminent transfer to Manchester City, there is a feeling of 'he's been there, done that' in the air. Having registered 84 goals and 34 assists for Manchester United in the Premier League, Ronaldo has already won the title three times in a row. He was also adjudged player of the season twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo in England:



2️⃣9️⃣2️⃣ games

1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ goals



🏆🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆 Champions League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏅 Ballon d’Or



𝑇𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑒𝑑..? pic.twitter.com/fkFtXeYluz — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2021

After developing from a flair player to an absolute goal machine in the Premier League, he went on to win domestic titles in Spain and Italy as well. Undoubtedly, Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing left to prove to his doubters in England.

As such, it makes sense for him to seek a fresh challenge in a new league, much like his fierce-rival Lionel Messi.

