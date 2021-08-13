5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will outperform Lionel Messi in the 2021-22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers of all time and are considered by many to be the two best players ever. They have both battled for supremacy for over a decade, and have amassed huge fanbases in the process.

The two have also won numerous individual awards. Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballons D'Or and four European Golden Boots, while Lionel Messi has six of each.

However, the 36-year old Portugal superstar is coming to the end of his illustrious career. However, Cristiano Ronaldo still manages to play at the highest level, which was evident during the 2020-21 season. The forward showed that he still has a lot left in the tank, winning the Serie A top-scorer award, as well as the Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 2020.

Ronaldo bore the brunt of the outrage at Juventus's disappointing 2020-21 campaign, with many people associated with the club calling for him to be sold this summer. However, Massimiliano Allegri has decided to stick with the forward for the upcoming season. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, left Barcelona earlier this summer to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

It is up to Cristiano Ronaldo to prove his doubters wrong once again and prove to the world why he is still the best player in the sport. With Lionel Messi joining PSG, many will be wondering who will have a better campaign this season. So without further ado, here are

5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will have a better 2021-22 season than Lionel Messi

#5 Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri spent 5 trophy-laden seasons at Juventus

Following Juventus's poor performance in the 2020-21 season, the club decided to sack Andrea Pirlo and reappoint Massimiliano Allegri as its new manager. The Italian previously coached the club between 2014 and 2019, during which the Bianconeri won the Scudetto every year and reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

Allegri is a manager of high tactical intelligence and man-management ability. The Italian has coached many superstars in the past and knows how to deal with players with big egos. He also knows how to get the best out of his squad, which was evident in the progression of players such as Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala during his previous stint as manager.

With Allegri at the helm, Cristiano Ronaldo will now be used as the focal-point in Juventus's attack, as the Italian prefers to play with one target man upfront. The Portuguese forward thrives as the lone striker and should be the favorite to finish at the top of the goalscoring charts next season.

Allegri changes Juventus formation to help Cristiano Ronaldo to have even bigger goalscoring season https://t.co/phTXEXkSxj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 10, 2021

#4 He does not need time to adapt unlike Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unstoppable in Serie A

A huge advantage Cristiano Ronaldo has over Lionel Messi for the upcoming season is that he will not need to adapt to the league or the team around him. The forward has lit up Serie A since his arrival and is expected to do the same in the 2021-22 campaign.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is in completely new surroundings and playing in a new system with new players around him. Although it is unlikely to take him too long to adapt, the Argentine will still have a settle-in period at PSG and in Ligue 1.

This gives Cristiano Ronaldo the edge heading into the season and could help the Portuguese superstar pull away in the race for some of Europe's biggest individual accolades.

On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Juventus 💫 Since then:



▪️ 133 games

▪️ 101 goals and 22 assists

▪️ 2x Scudetto

▪️ 2x Supercoppa Italiana

▪️ 1x Coppa Italia pic.twitter.com/hqXs191okn — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2021

