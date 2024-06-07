5 reasons why England are favorites to win Euro 2024

England head to Euro 2024 with sky-high expectations thanks to the talent at Gareth Southgate's disposal. He has arguably selected the most exciting squad in the nation's history, with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice shining.

The Three Lions came agonizingly close to bringing the European Championship 'home' three years ago. They suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Italy on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes at Wembley in the final.

Southgate will be eager to go further and end England's long wait for trophy success. They have not won a major tournament since 1966, and fans are starting to believe that it's coming home.

Here are five reasons why the Three Lions can win Euro 2024:

England have the strongest squad at Euro 2024

England is stacked with European gems.

Southgate has cut his provisional 33-man squad to 26 players and selected an impressive list. The list includes experienced players such as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane, both 30, and young guns like Bellingham, 20, and Kobbie Mainoo, 19.

England's squad fought for titles last season and had experience on the biggest stage. Bellingham won the UEFA Champions League trophy, while Foden, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Trent Alexander-Arnold excelled in the Premier League.

That's disregarding Southgate's depth, as Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, and Anthony Gordon will be on the plane to Euro 2024. The star-studded squad lit up European football at club level during the 2023–24 campaign.

Southgate's men have experience on the international stage

The Three Lions were runners-up at Euro 2020.

England has shown vast progression during Southgate's reign, which should have resulted in a trophy by now. It started at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they admirably made it to the semifinals after a disastrous past few years.

The Three Lions marched forward and became the favorites to win Euro 2020. That didn't happen, as they suffered defeat on home soil in the final, but they gained experience from that competition.

Southgate's troops were among the most exciting nations at the 2022 World Cup. After a 2-1 loss to runners-up France, they bowed out in the quarterfinals, but they learned much about what is required to get the job done.

No homeland pressure

It failed to come home during Euro 2020.

England's Euro 2020 heartbreak came on home soil as they lost the final to Italy at Wembley. That tournament occurred across 13 European venues, and the Three Lions played all but one of their seven games at Wembley.

That won't happen this summer, as all their games will be in Germany. This relieves some of the pressure placed on Southgate's players.

There are massive expectations for England to win Euro 2024, but the English media and fans can be somewhat problematic. This was evident during their previous campaign, when there was a significant demand for it to 'come home'.

England stars have dominated European club football

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane could be key at Euro 2024.

England players were perhaps the most exciting to watch in Europe last season. Bellingham won the La Liga Player of the Year in his debut season with Real Madrid and is a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

Kane enjoyed a record-breaking debut season at Bayern Munich with 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 games. The Three Lions captain scored the most goals in a single season of his career and became the fastest player in history to reach 20 Bundesliga goals.

Foden was named the Premier League Player of the Year, while Palmer received the Young Player of the Year award. The English top flight was one of the most competitive in years, and Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, and Gordon starred.

Southgate may have a point to prove

Gareth Southgate could leave after Euro 2024.

Southgate's future as England manager is uncertain, as he has six months left on his contract. He's often criticized for not guiding the Three Lions to trophy success during his reign.

However, the former Middlesbrough coach has superbly incorporated youth into his squad each year. He's shown he's willing to disregard the usual favoritism tag that has followed him by choosing the likes of Adam Wharton and Gordon over Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford.

Southgate could be taking charge of his last major tournament as manager at Euro 2024. He's linked with the Manchester United job and could be eager to display his credentials as an elite coach who can obtain trophy success. Ending the Three Lions' 58 years of hurt would do this.