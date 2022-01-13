5 reasons why Inter Milan could win Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan ended 2021 as the table toppers in Serie A, making a statement in their title defence. Since ending Juventus' nine-year stranglehold of the Scudetto in 2020-21, they have enjoyed a great run of form in the ongoing campaign as well.

They finished as the Campione d'Inverno or Winter Champions this campaign. If history is any indication, they have a good chance of maintaining their top spot and clinching the league title this time around as well. Since the 1994-95 campaign, the team at the top of the standings at the winter break has won the title 18 times out of a possible 27.

B/R Football @brfootball AC Milan and Inter Milan announce their new stadium that will replace the San Siro named “The Cathedral” AC Milan and Inter Milan announce their new stadium that will replace the San Siro named “The Cathedral” 🏰 https://t.co/uIuQNaOAaa

Serie A has emerged as the most competitive league in Europe this season, with eight points separating Inter from fourth-placed Atalanta. Nonetheless, Inter have proven themselves to be the team to beat this campaign.

The Nerazzurri lost their star manager Antonio Conte at the start of the campaign and also parted ways with top scorer Romelu Lukaku. However, they have displayed good resolve to keep their title defence going strong.

A hard-fought win over Juventus in the Supercoppa Italia would've given them a huge confidence boost. On that note, here's a look at five reasons why Inter Milan should retain their league title this season.

#5 Inter Milan have one of the best passing games in the league

Inter move the ball around with ease.

Inter Milan are one of the highest-scoring teams across Europe's top five leagues. Much of that prolificacy is down to their seamless passing game. As per Whoscored, they rank second in the league in terms of passing success, with 87% of their passes reaching their desired target.

They attempt more crosses per game than any other team (90) and also top the league in successful through balls per 90 (2). They also boast two of the league's pass-masters in Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar, both clocking an impressive 92.9% pass success this season.

The addition of Hakan Calhanoglu has brought in dynamism in the final third. The Turkish international has showcased his prowess in link-up play, earning seven assists so far.

There is a lot of movement on the pitch, as Inter like to build up play from the back. That opens up a plethora of options for passes to be played upfield, meaning Inter's style of play is not predictable and easily exploitable by opponents.

#4 Inter's offensive responsibilities have been shared all across the pitch

Inter Milan are the top scorers in Serie A this season.

Football is a team sport, but time and again it is observed that a single player carries the bulk of responsibility for his side. Luckily, this season, the Nerazzurri have enjoyed a collective effort, especially in offence, and have lost just once.

Alessandro Bastoni has been outstanding alongside Milan Skriniar in defence. He delivered a Man-of-the-Match performance the win against Lazio, who had inflicted Inter their only defeat of the ongoing Serie A campaign in the reverse fixture.

GOAL @goal OFFICIAL: Lautaro Martinez has renewed his contract with Inter Milan until 2026 ✍️ OFFICIAL: Lautaro Martinez has renewed his contract with Inter Milan until 2026 ✍️ https://t.co/tLHu6pF8pc

In the final third, Lautaro Martinez has reached double digits in goals for the third season running. Unsurprisingly, Inter have tied him down to a new deal till 2026.

Meanwhile, new signing Edin Dzeko has contributed eight league goals for his new club. Overall, 16 different players have found the back of the net in the league for Inter this term.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella have seven assists each, while 14 different players have provided goal-scoring passes for Inter in the league this season.

