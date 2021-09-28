5 reasons why Juventus will struggle against Chelsea | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

After delivering feisty encounters on matchday one of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, the biggest continental tournament is back with more mouthwatering fixtures. Today, however, we are only focusing on one particular fixture, a game millions are holding their breaths for.

Sparks are set to fly when defending European champions Chelsea make the trip to Turin to take on Juventus on Wednesday night. Both teams are packed with talent, of course, and have kicked off their 2021-22 Champions League campaigns with maximum points. However, on closer inspection, there seems to be a clear favorite in this fixture, and today we will tell you why that is.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five reasons why Juventus will struggle against Chelsea in the Champions League.

#5 Lack of harmony in the Juventus dressing room

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus brought back Massimiliano Allegri before the start of the 2021-22 campaign, which allegedly contributed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. The serial winner in Serie A is known for his cautious approach and efficient counter-attacking, neither of which has been on point this season.

Allegri has failed to bring back the winning mentality Juventus possessed before losing the league in 2020-21, resulting in a tense dressing room atmosphere.

Juve Canal



Here he can be seen/heard saying "Holy shit, you play for Juve!"



@forumJuventus #juventus #JuveMilan

Allegri was very angry with the players at the end of the game last night...Here he can be seen/heard saying "Holy shit, you play for Juve!"



Here he can be seen/heard saying "Holy shit, you play for Juve!"



@forumJuventus #juventus #JuveMilan

🎥 IG: @/kaoikean https://t.co/oNXTFTcJiK

Following the 1-1 draw with Milan, which marked Juventus’ worst league start in 60 years, Allegri was furious with his players. He did not think they did enough to make the club proud and let them have a piece of his mind.

Juventus could find it difficult to impose their style of play against a team of Chelsea’s caliber. If Allegri loses his cool once again, it could be more and more difficult for his team to get their things in order. Juventus need unity and cooperation at this point, which is getting more and more difficult to muster.

#4 Chelsea determined to bounce back

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

On Saturday, Chelsea were narrowly beaten by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. They failed to get a single shot on target against the defending Premier League champions and were beaten by Gabriel Jesus’ goal. Chelsea were a victim of Thomas Tuchel’s overly defensive approach on Saturday, and he is unlikely to repeat the mistake in Turin.

Chelsea are desperate to return to winning ways and beating Juventus is the perfect way to make a statement. Chelsea beat Zenit 1-0 at home in the 2021-22 Champions League group stage opener, a fortnight back. The challenge is considerably stiffer this week, but the Blues seem up for it.

