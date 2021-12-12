5 reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance is coming to an end

The duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the game in the last two decades.

Undoubtedly two of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo and Messi have staggering tallies of 802 and 758 career goals, respectively. The two legends have been incredibly consistent, especially as they have been on the scene since they were teenagers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed unprecedented success throughout their careers

With 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them and a plethora of goals, the two seem to belong to a different planet. However, they have both started to show a dip in performances recently. That is something even die-hard fans would painfully agree.

Despite scoring goals, the generational superstars can no longer carry their teams single-handedly like they once did. In 2020, it was the first time in 16 years that the Champions League quarter-finals did not feature Messi or Ronaldo.

We may argue about who the better player is, but we should be grateful to have witnessed them in their prime. As both are in their mid-30s now, the smart thing would be to enjoy the pair before they hang up their boots.

On that note, here are five reasons why Messi and Ronaldo's era of dominance is likely coming to an end.

#5 Effect of age and emergence of new talent

Kylian Mbappe (second left) and Erling Haaland (third left) are ready to take the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

No matter how prodigious one might be, the natural ageing process spares none. The 36-year-old Ronaldo might be a freak of nature in terms of physique. However, he no longer has the burst of acceleration that used to leave defenders waking in his trail.

Messi, meanwhile, isn't the strongest, but at times he has been untouchable with his mesmeric dribbling. That demands a lot of stamina, whose reserves are sadly depleting for the 34-year-old Argentinian.

The newer generation is coming through, and superstars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are the torchbearers. They are currently the two most valuable players in the world.

Mbappe has scored 143 goals for PSG in just 193 appearances. The Frenchman scored a spectacular hat-trick against Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 last season. That condemned Barcelona to their earliest exit in the competition in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Haaland seems to be programmed to score goals. The Norwegian is the youngest player to record 20 Champions League goals. He is also the first player to net 25 times in his first 25 Bundesliga games. Haaland has an astonishing tally of 74 goals in just 72 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

#4 Slim chances of 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo (second left) and Lionel Messi (right) are unlikely to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest sporting spectacle in the world is coming up next year. Teams from all over the globe will soon embark on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. More often than not, the Ballon d'Or award is given to the player who makes a significant contribution in the quadrennial tournament.

The award, a benchmark for the world's best, will most likely be bestowed to a player from the winning nation. Based on form and the talent in other teams, both Argentina and Portugal are certainly not the overwhelming favourites to win the competition. While Argentina have qualified for the tournament, Portugal need to navigate the treacherous playoff route to seal their spot in Qatar.

Ronaldo and Messi will be 37 and 35, respectively by the time the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes around. They could both struggle to put in performances like they used to.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the highest continental honour for their respective countries - Copa America and European Championship. However, the World Cup is a step up.

Both Argentina and Portugal were knocked out of the previous World Cup in the Round 16. Teams brimming with talent such as France, England, Germany and Brazil are likely to win the Qatar showpiece next year, ahead of Argentina and Portugal.

