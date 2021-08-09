5 reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not dominate in the 2021/22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for the past decade and a half. Between them, the duo have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Or awards. Lionel Messi has won six Ballons d'Or while Cristiano Ronaldo has won five.

Messi vs. Ronaldo.



Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.



No one will forget this era. pic.twitter.com/GMgmY0tZM7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2021

Both Messi and Ronaldo were quite phenomenal at an individual level in the 2020-21 season. Both of them won the Golden Boot in their respective leagues. Lionel Messi won the Golden Boot and the Best Player Award at the 2021 Copa America. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to face several challenges in the 2021-22 season

But with both players on the wrong side of 30 and stuck in difficult situations, this might finally be a season both players could struggle to dominate.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won't dominate the 2021-22 season.

#5 Lionel Messi might take time to hit his stride in the new season

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

It's official. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona after 16 years of first-rate service. He is reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free-agent. Messi started the 2020-21 season on a slow note. He evidently needed time to settle down after being forced to stay at Barcelona last summer.

It goes to show that Messi is human too and he will need time to settle down in France or wherever he ends up at. His life as a professional footballer has been all about Barcelona. The 34-year-old will need to settle down at a new place and get used to the conditions in a new country.

He might not even have been mentally prepared to take on such a challenge. To quote from Lionel Messi's farewell speech at Barcelona:

"Truth is I don't know what to say here. I've given a lot of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything as this is really difficult for me. I've been here my entire life and I'm not ready for this."

#4 Juventus are set to undergo a rebuild

AC Monza v Juventus FC - Trofeo Berlusconi

Bringing back Massimiliano Allegri has instilled a certain sense of confidence among the Bianconeri. The Italian coach insists the club will challenge for titles this season. But after a couple of turbulent campaigns, Juventus will need to find an identity once again.

Despite winning the Super Cup and the Coppa Italia, Juventus were all over the place in Serie A and the Champions League. Their midfielders underperformed last season. The Bianconeri have a lot of work to do to re-establish themselves as a side that can mount a challenge on all fronts.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to do the hard yards to settle down in a new system. His teammates will also be doing the same and he could thus find it difficult to keep up his high rate of productivity.

Allegri: "There are all the ingredients to have a great season." #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) August 8, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith