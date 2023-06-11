5 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could give Lionel Messi tough competition in the 2023 Ballon d'Or race. Now that the 2022-23 season has drawn to a close, the period for making a case for winning football's most prestigious individual prize this year is over.

Halfway through the campaign when the 2022 FIFA World Cup had just ended, it looked like Messi had ensured a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. However, Haaland's remarkable goalscoring form has caused fans and pundits to reconsider their prediction.

Could Messi win yet another Ballon d'Or and cement his legacy as the greatest of all time? Or could Haaland pick up his first-ever Ballon d'Or? Despite the Norwegian striker's individual brilliance, we believe Messi should pip him to the prestigious award.

Here are five reasons why Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland.

#5 Lionel Messi won the World Cup

The World Cup is, without doubt, the biggest and most important trophy in football. Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory in late 2022 and he was La Albiceleste's standout performer throughout the tournament.

Messi played like a man possessed and schlepped Argentina across the line on several occasions when the odds were stacked against him and his side.

He produced multiple match-winning performances in the competition and reaped the rewards for it. Following the World Cup, the general consensus was that Messi had become the favourite to win yet another Ballon d'Or.

#4 Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Not only did Messi win the World Cup with Argentina last year, but he also picked up the Golden Ball given to the best player of the tournament. Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight appearances at football's showpiece tournament.

He scored in every single one of Argentina's knockout stage matches, including a brace in the final against France. Messi came up clutch when his team needed him to and was the worthy winner of the Golden Ball at the World Cup.

#3 Messi had a very good domestic season at an individual level

If winning the World Cup wasn't enough, Messi also added the Ligue 1 title to his silverware collection. He was instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain's success in the French top division this season. After an underwhelming debut campaign at PSG, Messi delivered the goods this term.

He scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians in the 2022-23 season. Additionally, he also topped the Ligue 1 assists chart and it's safe to say that the Argentinian legend had quite a remarkable season at an individual level.

#2 Manchester City's success was more of a team effort

Without trivializing the phenomenal goalscoring form that Erling Haaland has exhibited this season, it would be unfair to attribute their successes solely to his individual brilliance. Manchester City have been a juggernaut of sorts for years now.

Haaland did add plenty of goals in his debut campaign but even without him, they seem perfectly capable of winning the continental treble. That's down to the sheer quality and depth of Manchester City's squad. They have world-class players in every position.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones and Bernardo Silva, to name a few, had excellent seasons as well. City's incredible achievement was more of a team effort whereas without Messi, Argentina winning the World Cup is simply unthinkable.

#1 Haaland did not perform in crucial games

As mentioned earlier, Messi came up clutch in every single one of Argentina's knockout stage games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. To top Messi's achievement and pip him to the Ballon d'Or, Haaland had to do something similar.

While he did win the European Golden Shoe and broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season, he wasn't able to deliver in some of City's biggest games of the season. Haaland was shut out in both the FA Cup and the Champions League finals.

In fact, he was a non-factor in both of those games. Haaland also failed to finish the campaign on a high, scoring just a single goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions for Guardiola's side.

While Haaland's achievements would usually be enough to win the Ballon d'Or, it might not prove to be adequate this term simply due to what Messi has done for club and country.

