5 reasons why Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer but the way things have gone over the past few months, chances are that he will put pen to paper on a new deal for a multitude of reasons.

All hell broke loose at Barcelona last summer when Lionel Messi informed the club via a burofax that he intends to leave. However, a clause in Lionel Messi's contract priced potential suitors out of the race to sign him. The Argentine was thus forced to stay put at the club.

Lionel Messi is yet to extend his deal with Barcelona. However, things have been looking up for both the player and the club over the past few months. Last night's Copa Del Rey triumph only sweetened the atmosphere around the Camp Nou and Barcelona are still in with a shout in the La Liga title race as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona.

#5 Lionel Messi should be happy now that old problems are more or less gone

Josep Maria Bartomeu

It's fair to say that we're all clear about just how poorly Barcelona was managed in the past decade. Josep Maria Bartomeu and co. nearly ran the club to the ground and have allegedly been up to all kinds of politically motivated activities that proved to be extremely counterproductive.

Bartomeu has been accused of running smear campaigns on Barcelona's former players and even Lionel Messi. The club looked clueless as to how to go about their business and this was evident in the manner in which Luis Suarez was shown the exit door in a callous manner despite all his contributions to the club.

Barcelona's recruitment team had done a horrendous job and bankrolled hundreds of millions in Euros on players who were not the right fit for the team. But all of that is changing now and Josep Maria Bartomeu and co. resigning and leaving office is one of the best things to have happened at the club in the recent past.

Season 20-21 checklist.



Done:

✅ Bartomeu Out

✅ Win La Copa



To do:

🟥 Win La Liga

🟦 Messi renewal



Secondary:

🟦 City wins #UCL final against madrid — Cor Blaugrana (@ElCorBlaugrana) April 17, 2021

#4 Barcelona's results are improving on the pitch

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

Amid all their other struggles, Barcelona have also had to find a long-term manager who knows the club and has his own ideas about where to take the club to. Thankfully, they were able to rope in former player and club legend Ronald Koeman.

It took a while for the team to settle down under Ronald Koeman but that's only natural. Now they have hit their stride and are cruising along. Koeman won his first piece of silverware as Barcelona manager last night as the Catalans dispatched Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to lift the Copa Del Rey trophy.

Barcelona are also very much in the La Liga title race and have been playing some really good football of late. The fact that this looked almost unattainable last summer was one of the contributing factors in Messi deciding that he has had enough at Barcelona.

It has clearly changed now and there is a promising project happening at Barcelona and Lionel Messi seems happy to be at the forefront of it.

