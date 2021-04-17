Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time and most footballers consider it a great privilege to have played alongside him.

The Barcelona legend has left an indelible mark on the beautiful game and has etched his name into Catalonian folklore. He has won the most number of Ballon d'Or trophies and has been a cut above the rest ever since he broke into the professional circuit.

Lionel Messi is one of the last one-club legends and has plied his trade only for Barcelona although there is a possibility that he might leave the club this summer. He made his debut for Barcelona in 2003 and over the course of the last 18 years or so, he has played alongside some of the finest footballers on the planet.

He has also played with some lesser-known players and also some players who have not really made an impact playing with him. On that note, let's take a look at five players you probably didn't know played with Lionel Messi.

5 players you didn’t know played with Lionel Messi

#5 Maxi Lopez

Barcelona v Zamora

Argentine Maxi Lopez is 37 now currently plies his trade for Italian club Sambenedettese and is leading quite a low-profile football life. But there was a time when Lopez had risen to prominence.

After a breakout season at River Plate, Barcelona roped him in during the January transfer window in 2005 for €6.2 million and he got the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi in the frontline.

Lopez scored on his Champions League debut against Chelsea but it all went downhill from there. He was brought in as a stopgap solution after Henrik Larsson had picked up an injury. However, after his debut strike, he scored just one more goal and that was in the Copa Del Rey against Zamora.

He couldn't nail down a spot in the starting XI and was loaned out to FC Moscow for the 2006-07 season before being sold to them next summer.

🗓️ Maxi López & Samuel Eto'o struck as Barcelona beat Chelsea 2-1 #OTD in 2005.#UCL pic.twitter.com/RnfmvQFd4m — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2021

#4 Henrik Larsson

UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona v Werder Bremen

Swedish striker Henrik Larsson currently serves as an assistant manager for Barcelona. Larsson played for a variety of clubs in his impressive career and has even represented Manchester United and Barcelona on the big stage.

Henrik Larsson joined Barcelona in 2004 and spent two seasons at the Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals from 40 games. His first season was disrupted by a serious injury which led to Barcelona signing Maxi Lopez.

Lionel Messi was still an upcoming star at the time and Larsson's greatest contribution for Barcelona came in his final game. The Swede was brought on as a substitute in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal and he assisted both of Barcelona's goals that night.

🗣️ Henrik Larsson: "Lionel Messi is by far the best player in the world." pic.twitter.com/C8sPw7IRrV — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 15, 2021

