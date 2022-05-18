5 reasons why Liverpool look destined to win the quadruple

Heading into the last Premier League gameweek of the season, Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning a historic quadruple. They've already bagged the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Chelsea in the finals of both domestic competitions.

Liverpool have also made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League where they will take on Real Madrid. They trail Manchester City by two points heading into the final game of the season. Suffice to say, Liverpool's chances of winning the quadruple are very much alive.

Over the last several years, Jurgen Klopp has managed to put together one of the most dominant sides in Europe. The way the story of the season has unfolded, it does look like the script has been written for the Merseysiders.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool look destined to win the quadruple.

#5 Liverpool making their own luck in both Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Liverpool won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup on penalties. Although there is an element of fortune when it comes to shootouts, Liverpool also do seem determined to make their own luck.

Football psychologist Geir Jordet (via The Mirror) broke down the premeditated nature of Liverpool's approach towards the shootout. Klopp was clear about who was going to take the penalties and approached each taker individually to give them instructions on what to do.

After that, he had the team in a huddle and gave a passionate speech as well. By the time he was done, Tuchel was still revising his notes and hadn't starting talking to his players.

The Blues manager was also trying to think on his feet. This visibly led to the Chelsea camp looking tense while the Liverpool players seemed way more comfortable prior to the shootout. This systematic way of doing things is part of the reason why Klopp is one of the greatest managers right now.

Geir Jordet @GeirJordet Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final. A penalty shootout is a psychological game starting with how the manager communicates with his players after the final whistle. Klopp & Tuchel spent those 5 minutes very differently. Here are the events chronologically. 1/9 Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final. A penalty shootout is a psychological game starting with how the manager communicates with his players after the final whistle. Klopp & Tuchel spent those 5 minutes very differently. Here are the events chronologically. 1/9 https://t.co/wUN34Cx94t

#4 Manchester City dropping points against West Ham and Liverpool's win against Southampton

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

When Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the 35th gameweek of the Premier League season, it looked like their title charge had ended. However, Manchester City were taken for a ride by West Ham United last weekend and they had to come back from 2-0 down to draw the game.

Liverpool then had to take on Southampton on Tuesday night (May 17) in the absence of some key first-team players. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Fabinho were missing but they managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit to win the game in the second half.

With that win, they have reduced the gap with City to just one point heading into the final Premier League matchday.

#3 Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho could win the Premier League title for Liverpool

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest Premier League midfieldeers of all time. However, he has never won the Premier League title. Gerrard now has a chance to indirectly win it for Liverpool. Manchester City will go up against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

If Liverpool win their final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City will need to win the game against Aston Villa. The narrative is set for Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool's former superstar, and Steven Gerrard to throw a spanner in Manchester City's works.

It would be quite a story and a dramatic way to end a historic season for Liverpool.

#2 Favourable Champions League draws

Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

This is yet another reason why Liverpool look destined to win the Champions League title. They've had extremely favorable draws in the Champions League as opposed to their final opponents Real Madrid.

After navigating their way out of a competitive group that had Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively comfortable run to the final. In the Round of 16, they were drawn against Inter Milan. They faced Benfica and Villarreal in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

While all three teams have quality, they are simply not at Liverpool's level. Now let's compare that to Real Madrid's journey to the final. Carlo Ancelotti's side had to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, they had to beat reigning European champions Chelsea.

They had to overcome a serious challenge posed by Manchester City in the semi-finals. Liverpool might not get a more favorable route to the Champions League final anytime soon. It almost feels like the script was written for Liverpool to be crowned European champions this season.

#1 Liverpool and Mohamed Salah's chance to exact revenge on Real Madrid

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Liverpool met in the 2017-18 Champions League final. Mohamed Salah was having the season of his life but was forced off injured in the first half after a coming together with Sergio Ramos. The Merseysiders lost the game 3-1 thanks to a pair of Loris Karius howlers and a Gareth Bale worldie.

Salah has already revealed that he is looking forward to exacting revenge on Real Madrid. The Egypt international and his teammates will be motivated to give it their all in the Champions League final.

Liverpool have shown plenty of hunger and fight throughout the season. Real Madrid have produced some dramatic comebacks this term, particularly in the Champions League. However, doing the same against Liverpool's defence is going to be really difficult.

"I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final." Mo Salah on facing Real Madrid in the #UCL in just over two weeks:"I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final." #awlive [bein sports] Mo Salah on facing Real Madrid in the #UCL in just over two weeks:"I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final." #awlive [bein sports] https://t.co/2iIusCT5Bg

