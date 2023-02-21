5 reasons why Liverpool will beat Real Madrid tonight

Liverpool will welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie tonight.

Liverpool finished second in Group A behind Serie A giants Napoli to set up a high-profile encounter with Real Madrid. The two sides met each other in the Champions League final last season and Liverpool emerged second best on the night as Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal of the game.

Liverpool have crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 only once in the last five years. They fell to Atletico Madrid in 2019-20 at the same stage of the competition and wouldn't want a repeat this time around.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool will beat Real Madrid tonight.

#5 The Anfield factor

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Anfield comes alive on nights like these. Liverpool are a force to be reckoned with at home, especially in the Champions League. One of the main reasons why they've enjoyed deep runs in the competition is their dominant form at home.

Their passionate home support will be vocal throughout the night. Reds supporters were subjected to a tear gas attack outside the stadium before last season's Champions League final. Liverpool supporters have been cleared of the allegations of arriving late and also furnishing fake tickets.

They will make sure that Real Madrid feel like they are in hostile territory tonight.

#4 Liverpool's upturn in form

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

After a difficult spell, Liverpool seem to have gained a fair bit of momentum right in time for this crunch Champions League encounter. They head into tonight's game after having picked up back-to-back wins in the Premier League against Everton and Newcastle United.

Klopp's men also kept clean sheets in both games and looked dangerous with the ball. They have the quality to cause problems for the best teams in Europe but too many of their players have been injured or out of form for extensive periods. As such, this recent upturn in form is certainly cause for optimism.

#3 Real Madrid midfield problems

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will be without two of their key midfielders tonight. Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos have both been left out of the squad for the game against Liverpool. Both players are suffering from illnesses and have failed to recover in time for tonight's match.

They will be replaced by Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga. There is no doubt that Carlo Ancelotti would have wanted his best midfielders to be available and fit to play against Liverpool.

Real Madrid's coaching staff were reportedly optimistic about the duo recovering in time but unfortunately, they have been dealt a massive blow in that regard.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Karim Benzema, available — travels with the squad. Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos will miss #UCL game vs LiverpoolKarim Benzema, available — travels with the squad. Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos will miss #UCL game vs Liverpool 🚨⚪️🏆 #RealMadridKarim Benzema, available — travels with the squad. https://t.co/3SO1fa89e1

#2 Real Madrid's poor away from in England

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

England is not a country that Real Madrid have too many fond memories of in recent times. They have won just one of their last seven away games against English opponents in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have drawn two games and lost four in their last seven visits to England. They will surely have their work cut out as they try to get the better of Liverpool at Anfield, one of the most difficult stadiums to go to in England.

#1 Real Madrid could struggle to match Liverpool's intensity

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Real Madrid have been in the thick of the action since the turn of the year. Los Blancos have already played 14 matches in 2023. That is six more games than their Tuesday opponents Liverpool.

They have also had to make trips to Saudi Arabia and Morocco to play in the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, respectively. Fatigue will become a factor as they square off against Liverpool.

Klopp's side are far better rested than Los Blancos and they will bring a great deal of intensity and try to take the game to Ancelotti's men from the get-go.

Poll : 0 votes