5 reasons why Manchester City will struggle against Manchester United tonight | EFL Cup 2020-21

Manchester United could really give Manchester City a run for their money tonight.

It's derby day in Manchester as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in the EFL Cup tonight and on days like these, it truly is a city divided. The Red Devils will want to restore their dominance while Manchester City will look to dispel suggestions that they are losing their grip on the sceptre.

Manchester United are well placed domestically, preparing to finally go top of the table after a decade that saw them reeling in mediocrity. Manchester City are not too far behind and after a sumptuous show at Stamford Bridge against Frank Lampard's Chelsea side, they will not be short on confidence.

But here tonight, when Manchester United and Manchester City collide, a place in the EFL Cup final is up for grabs and we expect nothing short of a thriller. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester City will struggle against Manchester United.

#5 Manchester United have been the stronger side of late

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United have a strong record against their bitter city city rivals of late. They have won three of the last five encounters with the Cityzens and did a double over Manchester City in the league last season.

In fact, when Manchester United went to Etihad last season to take on Manchester City in the Premier League, they took the game to the hosts and blew Pep Guardiola's men away with some of the best attacking football we had seen them play under Solskjaer.

Mind you, Manchester United started that game with a midfield trifecta of Fred, McTominay and Jesse Lingard. Yes, that was way before Bruno Fernandes took over in midfield. Bruno Fernandes then played a big role as United beat City again in the league, assisting Martial's opener on the night.

When Manchester City came out to Old Trafford just last month, Pep Guardiola held his men back, playing with two defensive midfielders perhaps too wary of Manchester United's attacking wealth.

It's Manchester derby! Who remembers this Bruno Fernandes brilliant assist? And Martial cool finish! More of this today @ManUtd 🥰😋 #MUFC #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/IvB9uBjmtV — Ronoh K Clinton (@RonohClinton) January 6, 2021

#4 Manchester United are riding on a high

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

When Manchester United and Manchester City met last month, neither side showed a lot of ambition. It was understandable coming from Manchester United as they had just been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and a defeat against their city rivals would have garnered more bad press.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are two of United's best performing players right now but when the two sides met last time, Martial came off the bench and there was a lot going on around Pogba after Raiola comments about his potential exit from the club.

Pogba was arguably Manchester United's best player against Aston Villa this past weekend. Martial has been in sublime form of late. Bruno Fernandes, as always, is either scoring goals or creating them. Fred is a menace in midfield and they've also got a fully fit Eric Bailly patrolling at the back.

They are also tied on points with Liverpool and can go top of the table if they win their game in hand against Burnley. So it's fair to say that Manchester United won't be short on confidence tonight.

Won a penalty, ran the show, joint-top. @paulpogba sent a message to his critics 🤫 pic.twitter.com/RomKzPm0l8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2021