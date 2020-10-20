5 reasons why Manchester United can surprise Paris Saint-Germain | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

So Manchester United have travelled to Paris Saint-Germain coddling fond memories from their last visit where an inexperienced United side came from behind to pull off one of the better comeback victories we have seen in recent times.

Much has changed since that day though. Manchester United have looked really promising in one moment and utterly underwhelming in the next. Paris Saint-Germain have not had a great start to their new domestic campaign even though they did provide a good account of themselves last season in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain might be the better team on paper thanks to their recent form but Manchester United might pack just enough firepower to pull an upset tonight. Let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United can surprise Paris Saint-Germain.

Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United against PSG in the Champions League tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UrVEVcfItP — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2020

#5 Paris Saint-Germain have all the pressure

Paris Saint-Germain Training Session - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain made it to the finals of the UEFA Champions League last time around and are odds on favourites to win this one. PSG have scored a total of 15 goals from their last four games and after their stuttering start, they seem to be cruising now.

They will be playing Manchester United at home and will be expected to come away with a win tonight. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will show up in Paris feeling like they have nothing to lose. They will come out of the gates swinging and that extra bit of pressure on Paris Saint-Germain could be telling.

They will also be looking to exact revenge on the Red Devils for what happened in March 2019 when the two sides last met and the fear of another dismal performance could be quite detrimental to their morale.

#4 Manchester United are well wary of their chances

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United overturned a 2-0 home deficit by beating Paris Saint-Germain at Le Parc Des Princes in March 2019 thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a stoppage time penalty by Marcus Rashford.

More than the goals, it was the spirit that the Manchester United players showed that shone through. With Paul Pogba unavailable and an inexperienced Scott McTominay partnering Fred in midfield, Ole's side was not given a chance.

But they came out of the gates swinging, pressed Paris Saint-Germain into panic and kept going at it even though the odds were not stacked in their favour. Romelu Lukaku dug a goal out of nothing. That's what happens when you make the pressure count.

So Manchester United are well aware of the fact that they can go shoulder to shoulder with their opposition and will feel confident about their chances tonight.

There's no forgetting our last trip to Parc des Princes ✨🇫🇷#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/6aRIC5DyXX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2020