5 reasons why Manchester United will struggle against RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United have cruised, stuttered, fallen and got back their own two feet already this season. It has been quite a topsy-turvy first couple of months and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be urging his side to settle down as they prepare to take on RB Leipzig in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter tonight.

Manchester United kicked off their Champions League campaign this season with a 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain and will be hoping to do more of the same as current Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig come to visit.

Manchester United come into the game off the back of a dull 0-0 draw with Chelsea. They might have got the better of Paris Saint-Germain last week but RB Leipzig will be a wholly different proposition. Let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will struggle against RB Leipzig.

#5 Manchester United's poor home form

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United have been awful at home so far this season. They lost their season opener against Crystal Palace at home. Then they lost to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in embarrassing fashion.

While they went to Paris Saint-Germain and made it 10 consecutive wins on the road, they returned to Old Trafford over the weekend to play out a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. This is the first time since the 1972/73 season that United have failed to win all of their first three home league matches.

As such, without the home support, Manchester United seem to be stuck without inspiration at the Theatre of Dreams. RB Leipzig will be well aware of this and will look to come out swinging from the gates.

Manchester United need new inspiration at Old Trafford #MUFC



*Despite recording a club record 10 consecutive away wins, United have now failed to win any of their first 3 home league games since 1972.



NEW @ForbesSports https://t.co/2Kj2xjPKIb — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) October 25, 2020

#4 Striking department needs improvement

Edinson Cavani

Anthony Martial has missed the last two Premier League matches through suspension. He has, however, been available in the UEFA Champions League. After impressing in the final chapter of last season, Anthony Martial's form has suffered severely and the Frenchman is yet to score this season.

Edinson Cavani looks like he will take some time to settle down and we'd be surprised to see him being called up to start tonight. The less said about Odion Ighalo, the better.

As it stands, Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's hope going forward and if the steady RB Leipzig defence can fend him off, then they will starve the Red Devils for goals.

Anthony Martial welcomes Edinson Cavani rivalry and vows to show everybody the "real Anthony Martial" — utdreport (@utdreport) October 27, 2020