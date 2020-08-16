5 reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Sevilla | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

The Red Devils will take on Sevilla in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League tonight. Manchester United have definitely started to look like themselves after the restart. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford from injury have helped turn them into an entertaining side.

The Red Devils' good form post the restart saw them finish 3rd on the Premier League table and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he would love to win the Europa League too as they take on Sevilla in the semifinal tonight.

It is not going to be easy for Manchester United to overcome the challenge posed by Sevilla. Let's take a look at 5 reasons why.

#5 Sevilla are in excellent form

Sevilla score their winner against Wolves

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 19 games. They have a great reputation in the UEFA Europa League and have won the competition 5 times already.

Sevilla have picked up 7 wins from their last 8. They are also high on confidence after seeing off the challenge posed by Wolves, a side that Manchester United have struggled against of late, and are expected to come out swinging from the gates as they have nothing at stake either.

Just like Manchester United, Sevilla have already qualified for the Champions League next season. Manchester United, meanwhile, despite creating many chances last match would be aware that they'll need to be at their best tonight to get past Sevilla who are much better than Copehagen.

Advertisement

#4 Pressure is on Manchester United

Wissam Ben Yedder wheels away in celebration after scoring Sevilla's winner against Manchester United in their previous meeting

This will be Manchester United's third semi-final of the season. After having lost two of them, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already stressed on how important it is for a Manchester United team to be aspiring for more.

"It’s a semi-final, everyone will want to take part and join in and I just want them to enjoy it. For me, I'm looking forward to it.

"We've had two semis this season, and we're happy with going as far as we have but we want to go one step further.

Memories of a terrible night in Sevilla from the Jose Mourinho reign will also haunt Manchester United and their fans are calling for revenge. Mourinho famously refused to start Paul Pogba in the second leg of Manchester United's Champions League tie against Sevilla and an insipid United lost to Sevilla without a fight.

The onus is on the Manchester United players to turn this around and prove that the progress that they have been making has now put them on par with some of the best performing clubs in Europe.

Sevilla was a nadir of Mourinho’s era - stagnant, boring, lifeless football, without passion, spirit, or belief. Jose’s post-match presser, the perfect illustration of how not to be a #MUFC manager. Big challenge, but it’d be great to show them what Manchester Utd is really about — Tim Long 🎙 (@timlongsports) August 11, 2020