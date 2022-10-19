5 reasons why Manchester United will win against Tottenham Hotspur tonight

Manchester United will welcome fellow Premier League top-four aspirants Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to return to winning ways. They ought to be feeling hard done-by their goalless stalemate against Newcastle United over the weekend.

A number of refereeing decisions went against them in the game. To make matters worse, Fred and Marcus Rashford failed to convert a couple of gilt-edged chances. Meanwhile, Spurs managed to register a 2-0 win over a resolute Everton side.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular hat-trick in this exact fixture last season and Antonio Conte's men will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the same. They have picked up three wins on the trot in all competitions and will be hoping to carry that momentum to Old Trafford tonight.

But we expect the Red Devils to put one over the Lilywhites on home soil. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will win against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

#5 Manchester United's recent record against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United have won their last three Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur. They won the corresponding fixture 3-2 last season courtesy of a Ronaldo hat-trick.

United have also scored three goals in each of their last three games against the North Londoners. This is a fixture that has not really put the Red Devils to the test in recent times. In fact, they've lost just one of their last seven meetings with Spurs in all competitions.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur's poor away form

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up just two wins in their seven away matches across all competitions so far this term. One of those wins came against a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

It is also worth noting that Spurs have managed to win just once in their last 19 Premier League away games against the five ever-present sides in the league. They are winless in three of their last four away games in all competitions.

#3 Injuries to key players

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

With Richarlison ruled out and Dejan Kulusevski a major doubt for tonight's game, Conte is unlikely to advise his players to go out swinging from the gates. Emerson Royal will serve the third of his three-match ban tonight.

Son Heung-Min has not been in great form either. Manchester United, on the other hand, have been quite formidable at the back except for an extremely disappointing showing against Manchester City.

Neither Matt Doherty nor Ivan Perisic have been in great form of late and there is not a lot Conte can aspire to do with a blunted attack.

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold More from Conte on Richarlison: "It's an injury but not so serious. A problem in his calf. He needs a bit of time to recover and then to be fit. I hope for him to play other games with us before the World Cup but for sure the injury is not so serious." football.london/tottenham-hots… More from Conte on Richarlison: "It's an injury but not so serious. A problem in his calf. He needs a bit of time to recover and then to be fit. I hope for him to play other games with us before the World Cup but for sure the injury is not so serious." football.london/tottenham-hots…

#2 Tottenham Hotspur have failed their big tests so far

Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Spurs have played two of the Premier League's 'top six' so far, namely Chelsea and Arsenal. They drew against Chelsea and conceded a 3-1 loss to their North London rivals. Spurs were also beaten by Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League.

They haven't really got any big wins under their belt just yet. Meanwhile, Ten Hag's men have managed to earn victories against Liverpool and Arsenal. After their 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, United will not want to lose against another top Premier League side any time soon.

#1 The Christian Eriksen factor

Manchester United v Omonia Nikosia: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Christian Eriksen is backed to return from illness against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Denmark international has returned to training. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Christian Eriksen returned in the team training today and we have to see how that works out, how he will recover, if he has the energy tomorrow, so we have to wait for that."

Eriksen adds a great deal of creativity, positional discipline and technical brilliance to the Manchester United midfield. He can dictate play from deep and is also a hard-working footballer. If he is fit to play, he will go up against his former side in Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen has often been the difference maker for Spurs in this exact fixture. He is likely to do it again, but it won't be for the Lilywhites though this time around.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer "He's a player I would like to train again and to have in my squad" 🗣Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer "He's a player I would like to train again and to have in my squad" 🗣Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer ⬇️ https://t.co/qFVIqnvDFQ

