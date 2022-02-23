5 reasons why Manchester United will win against Atletico Madrid tonight

Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Manchester United finished top of Group F to progress to the knockout stages. After conceding a 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their first Champions League game of the season, the Red Devils have gone unbeaten in the competition.

They have produced some sublime second-half performances and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a leading light for the Red Devils in Europe's elite competition. The amount of criticism that Manchester United have received over the last few weeks would suggest that they're in some sort of chaos.

But the discourse around the Old Trafford outfit has always been hyperbolic. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has more or less steadied the ship since taking over in late November.

Suffice to say, Manchester United are in much better shape heading into the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie than their opponents Atletico Madrid.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will win against Atletico Madrid tonight.

#5 Manchester United squad is almost back to full-strength

Paul Pogba has been in good form since returning from an injury

Edinson Cavani continues to be sidelined with a groin problem. The Uruguayan international has not featured since the 1-1 draw against Burnley on the 8th of February at Turf Moor. Eric Bailly is the only other player who's injured for Manchester United.

Neither Cavani nor Bailly would have started the game even if they were fully fit. Ralf Rangnick has a near full-strength squad to choose from. Marcus Rashford hasn't been at his best this season and the German coach had chosen to start Jesse Lingard against Leeds this past weekend.

Rashford is well-rested since it was Anthony Elanga who came off the bench to replace Lingard. Rangnick has a raft of options in midfield and in attack and that could be a major advantage for the Red Devils.

#4 Atletico Madrid are without a few key players

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid head into the game on Wednesday night without some of their key players. Koke is perhaps the most important of Atletico Madrid's players to have picked up an injury right before the game.

Yannick Carrasco and Felipe are suspended for the game. Forward Matheus Cunha and the versatile Daniel Wass are both sidelined with knee injuries.

Thomas Lemar and Mario Hermoso are on their way back after a bout with Covid-19 but Wednesday could come too early for the duo. As a result, Diego Simeone is a little hard pressed for top quality personnel to be deployed against the visitors from Manchester.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith