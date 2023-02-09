5 reasons why PSG need to let go of Lionel Messi

Will Lionel Messi be at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond this summer? PSG have a couple of major contract renewal decisions to make over the course of the next few months. Key among those is Messi's deal, which is up for renewal at the end of the season.

PSG signed Messi in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. After struggling in his debut season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in fine form for PSG this term. There have been contrasting reports over PSG's stance on handing Messi a new contract.

We are not sure if the legendary Argentinian wants to stick around either. But there is a strong case to be made against extending his contract.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Joan Laporta wants to fix his relationship with Leo Messi & believes that he is still the best player in the world. There have been contacts between them via intermediaries. Laporta wants Messi to return to FC Barcelona this summer & retire at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why PSG need to let go of Lionel Messi.

#5 Lionel Messi's contract renewal will cost a fortune

It's not like Paris Saint-Germain's deep cash reserves will run dry all of a sudden, but extending Messi's contract will make it tougher for them to play within the fairplay regulations. This is likely to be Messi's last chance to land a bumper contract as he winds down his career and he is unlikely to compromise.

He will also have no lack of potential suitors and PSG will need to entice the 35-year-old with a lucrative deal if they want him to stay. Should they keep him on their payroll and forgo planning for the future? Not ideally. Letting Messi go at this point doesn't sound like a very bad idea.

#4 PSG should start to build for the future

The Messi-Kylian Mbappe-Neymar trio looks like a cheat code for success on paper. At their best, they are the best attacking triumvirate on the planet. But it's not something that PSG can hope to tap into for a long time.

Messi will be 36 years old this summer. Neymar is 31. It's time to build for the future and bring in youngsters who can help the club achieve success in the years to come. The more PSG delay this process, the more difficult it is going to get.

PSG can use the money they plan on throwing at Messi to rope in young players with a high ceiling. They can reallocate these funds for this purpose and strengthen multiple positions over the next several transfer windows. That way, the hiccups will be minimal and the transition will be smooth.

#3 Teammates having to cover extensively for Messi

Following PSG's 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday, February 4, Christopher Galtier heaped praise on Messi. But whilst stressing Messi's importance to the side, Galtier stated that he is exempt from certain tasks. He said:

“Lionel Messi was a very important engine, like his goal and the situations he created. I ask the team to play for Leo and work for him. He must be exempted from certain tasks.

"His partners must redouble their efforts to recover and create movement so that he distils passes, which are so rare in today's football, in such small spaces."

Perhaps the reigning Ligue 1 champions can function much better as a unit if they adopt a system whereby no player has to overwork themselves. It is not rare to see Messi stroll around in the attacking half even when PSG lose possession.

This structural compromise does hinder PSG's functionality and the trade-off might prove to be detrimental on multiple levels in the near future as Messi is not getting any younger.

#2 PSG need to evolve with the game

Football is evolving. The game is undergoing massive changes at a tactical level. As a result, the roles of various positions are being modified. With more and more teams adopting an expansive approach, dynamic players have become the need of the hour.

One of the key indicators of this is the change that the centre-forward's profile has undergone of late. Pacy and dynamic forwards who also use their physicality have taken over while the tall and strong poachers are diminishing in numbers.

The emergence of strong, quick and athletic centre-backs has played a role in this particular kind of evolution. Messi is not a footballer who presses extensively high up the pitch. He is not someone who can physically dominate opponents.

The 35-year-old has lost a yard of pace as well. While he can be a solution to their problems right now, they will have a lot of catching up to do once Messi's levels drop beyond redemption in the near future.

#1 Kylian Mbappe can finally become the main man at PSG

By handing Kylian Mbappe the most lucrative contract in the history of the sport, PSG have made it clear that he is their main man going forward. However, there is a feeling that this has not entirely been reflected on the pitch.

As things stand, PSG's attacks mainly run through Messi. Mbappe is forced to be content with being a prolific goalscorer, whereas there is a lot more that he can offer than just goals. When Messi struggled last season and wasn't playing as centrally as he has this term, Mbappe was PSG's creator-in-chief.

He scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2021-22 season. Although he has scored 25 goals so far this term, his assist numbers have dropped considerably. The Frenchman has provided only six assists in 26 appearances so far this term.

If Messi leaves, Mbappe could reprise his role as the main man at PSG. He will be their undisputed star and could play a more fulfilling role for his club.

