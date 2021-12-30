5 reasons why PSG will win Ligue 1 2021-22

It is no secret that PSG are the biggest team in Ligue 1. They have won seven of the last nine titles and have a healthy lead at the top of the standings this season.

Unlike the Premier League, the concept of top-four or top-six is rare across many of Europe's top five leagues. Even before PSG rose to prominence, Ligue 1 wasn't a highly competitive league.

Well, PSG let the league title slip last season, undone by a resilient Lille. Les Parisiens have been active in the transfer market this season and made a statement signing of Lionel Messi.

Despite inconsistencies this season, PSG find themselves at the top of the league standings and look on track to regain their title. On that note, here are the five reasons why PSG will win the Ligue 1 2021-22.

#5 Individual performances save PSG every now and then

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have produced some great display for PSG

PSG boast one of the best starting XIs across Europe's top five leagues and nowhere is the quality more evident than the final third. Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi headline their lineup.

All of them are matchwinners on their own and it is observed that even if most of them are having a bad day, one of them will step up. This season PSG have relied on individual brilliance rather than collective effort.

In November, Lionel Messi registered a hat-trick of assists in PSG's 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne. Mbappe has scored three braces, with the latest coming against Monaco in their 2-0 win. In another league game against Bordeaux, he was involved in all three of PSG's goals as he scored one and provided two assists.

This gives them a huge advantage over their rivals, who might have to rely on one or two players at either end of the pitch. In the long run, the long list of matchwinners plays in their favor in the title run.

#4 PSG's opponents end up taking points from each other

Rennes are the only side to have beaten PSG in Ligue 1 this season

While PSG are the favorites against any of the 19 sides in Ligue 1, the result is not so fixed when the other teams square off against each other. PSG have been beaten just once this season while all other teams have suffered at least three losses.

Remove PSG from the equation and we see that Ligue 1 is quite competitive. As of 30 December, PSG are 13 points above second-placed Nice while only five points separate the seven clubs below them.

It is almost impossible to predict the outcome of the games as clubs like Metz, Bordeaux and Clermont Foot regularly take points from teams in the upper half of the table.

